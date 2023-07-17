Close
Valley police trying to solve bold Home Depot theft, scary residential burglary

Jul 17, 2023, 1:00 PM

Two suspects loaded up a cart and walked out of a Home Depot in Chandler, Arizona, on Feb. 23, 2023. This is the Jeep used in a bold theft at a Chandler Home Depot. This is a suspect in a scary home burglary in Phoenix, Arizona. This is a suspect in a scary home burglary in Phoenix, Arizona. This is a suspect in a scary home burglary in Phoenix, Arizona. This is the truck used in a scary home burglary in Phoenix, Arizona.

It was a gutsy felony theft from the Home Depot near Gilbert Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler.

“The filled up the shopping cart with a bunch of different merchandise and they simply pushed the cart right out the door,” says Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower. “They loaded it into a black Jeep with Ohio plates.”

It happened at 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. It was a busy time of day.

“So [there were] a lot of people at that Home Depot and a lot of people in that particular parking lot,” Bower says.

The two suspects were wearing face masks.

Read more about the case here.

Next, this wasn’t your typical residential burglary. The pictures tell a terrifying story.

Two guys broke into the garage of a home near 52nd Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. at about 2:30 a.m.

Bower says they rummaged around and grabbed some tools, “and they also tried to steal the victim’s safe, which contained a lot of his personal firearms.”

The weren’t successful. But cameras reveal this could have been a real tragedy if the homeowner or a child had come through the door to investigate the noise.

“They’re holding the gun at that door in case the homeowner comes out and tries to confront them,” Bower says. “So one is the lookout while the other is rummaging around the garage, and then they’re trading places.”

The gunmen loaded their haul into a grey or silver pickup.

Both men are around 20 were wearing face masks. One of them was wearing a black jacket and a blue Kansas City Royals baseball cap. His mask was partially pulled down so you can see some of his face.

Read more about the case here.

