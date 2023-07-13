PHOENIX — KTAR’s community spotlight this month focuses on Hyundai Motor Company in Arizona, which plays a big role in supporting research through funding to one Valley pediatric hospital.

Hyundai’s initiative to help fight pediatric cancer is a continuous effort.

In its 14th year of participating in KTAR News’ annual Give-A-Thon Week, the motor company has no plans of slowing its roll.

This year’s 15th annual Give-A-Thon fundraising event will take place Aug. 14-18, to directly bolster Phoenix Children’s Hope Fund.

With the purchase of a Hyundai vehicle in Arizona, a donation will be made to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

As a regular contributor, the company said this year’s donation will be unlike any before.

“This will be our biggest donation ever,” Adam Breen, general manager for Hyundai in San Tan, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Wednesday. “And I’m proud to say it’s going to be $275,000.”

To date, the company has donated over $823,000 to the Arizona children’s hospital.

The nationwide Hyundai Hope on Wheels program initiative goes past fundraising for a single season, as a portion of every Hyundai vehicle purchased goes to grants to local hospitals to fund research across the country.

