Evacuation orders remain in place for Stockton Hill Fire in northwestern Arizona

Jul 5, 2023, 8:25 AM | Updated: Jul 6, 2023, 6:22 am

The Stockton Hill Fire near Kingman in northwestern Arizona forced evacuations in July 2023.

PHOENIX — Evacuation orders for a community near the Stockton Hill Fire northwestern Arizona remained in place as of Wednesday night, authorities said.

The wildfire north of Kingman was mapped at 650 acres, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Crews on Wednesday slowed the blaze, which is burning through grass and brush and moving to the northwest toward the Shadow Canyon area.

Red Wing Canyon, which was placed in “GO” status Tuesday night, remains evacuated.

Shadow Canyon is currently in “SET” status per the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Six homes were evacuated by the Bureau of Land Management, according to InciWeb.

The fire started Tuesday at about 3:45 p.m. and moved through rocky terrain and into the hills in the Cerbat Mountains.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

