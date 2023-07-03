Close
PHOENIX — Five people were arrested at State Farm Stadium after a soccer match, a local restaurant caught on fire and a peek at the new Interstate 17 flex lanes.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Police arrest five people after State Farm Stadium brawl on Thursday

Several fights broke down at State Farm Stadium after the Concacaf Gold Cup matches on Thursday.

Two soccer matches got hearts pumping: one between Qatar and Honduras and another between Mexico and Haiti.

Troopers arrested three people for rushing the Glendale field after the game and two others for fighting.

Phoenix fire crews battle Sunday morning kitchen fire

Heavy smoke billowed out of what is believed to be Red Devil Restaurant in Phoenix Sunday morning.

Fire crews rushed to the building near 31st Street and McDowell Road to address the first alarm fire at around 4 a.m.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the restaurant’s rear, which prompted an “aggressive interior fire attack,” according to Phoenix Fire Department Captain Shaun DuBois.

Here’s how the new Interstate 17 flex lanes north of metro Phoenix will look in action

The Arizona Department of Transportation released a video on Thursday to show drivers what the upcoming eight miles of flex lanes north of metro Phoenix on the Interstate 17 will look like once they’re completed.

The upcoming flex lanes will give drivers a separate, two-lane roadway to go down. They’ll stretch from Sunset Point Rest Area, south of the Grand Canyon and north of the Agua Fria National Monument, to Coldwater Road in Black Canyon City. This eight-mile section sees a ton of congestion and traffic, which authorities hope to alleviate.

Glendale DJ suspected as driver in fatal hit-and-run accident

Glendale police arrested a local DJ they suspect of abandoning a dying pedestrian he hit with his car.

The initial incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Police responded to a call reporting a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian near Olive and 43rd avenues.

Police pronounced a 66-year-old victim dead at the scene.

US 60 reopens in both directions east of Superior and near Top-of-the-World

Drivers near the city of Superior who hoped to use the US 60 freeway this morning had to find another route.

A crash at milepost 236 closed directions both ways, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

