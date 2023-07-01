Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale DJ suspected as driver in fatal hit-and-run accident

Jul 1, 2023, 9:00 AM

Glendale DJ suspected as driver in fatal hit and run...

(Glendale Police Department, Google Maps photos)

(Glendale Police Department, Google Maps photos)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Glendale police arrested a local DJ they suspect of abandoning a dying pedestrian he hit with his car.

The initial incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Police responded to a call reporting a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian near Olive and 43rd avenues.

Police pronounced a 66-year-old victim dead at the scene. However, there was no suspect vehicle at the scene.

A witness followed the suspect’s vehicle and wrote down the license plate number.

While they were following the suspect’s vehicle, they observed the driver collide into a black object, exit his car and shake his head at the damage to his car.

RELATED STORIES

Glendale police used this information to track down the vehicle, which was located in a bar parking lot.

The vehicle had “significant damage to the front end,” according to a police report. It also matched the broken vehicle parts that were left on the scene of the crash.

The suspect, 40-year-old Christopher Alan, was working as a DJ when he was arrested. Authorities say they found cocaine in his pocket.

Although he initially denied any wrongdoing, he later admitted that he “may have hit something on the way to work” and said he hoped it hadn’t been a person, police said.

Glendale police booked him for leaving the scene and possessing drugs.

A criminal investigation is ongoing.

