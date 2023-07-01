PHOENIX — Several fights broke down at State Farm Stadium after the Concacaf Gold Cup matches on Thursday.

Two soccer matches got hearts pumping: one between Qatar and Honduras and another between Mexico and Haiti.

Troopers arrested three people for rushing the Glendale field after the game and two others for fighting.

“One was cited and released for fighting in the stands,” Arizona Department of Public Safety Representative Bart Graves told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

There was even some fighting in the parking lot — not between fans of opposite teams, but between two vendors.

“One vendor was arrested for assaulting another vendor in the parking lot,” Graves said.

