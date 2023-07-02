Close
ARIZONA NEWS

US 60 reopens in both directions east of Superior and near Top-of-the-World

Jul 2, 2023, 8:40 AM | Updated: 10:12 am

PHOENIX – Drivers near the city of Superior who hoped to use the US 60 freeway this morning had to find another route.

A crash at milepost 236 closed directions both ways, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Eastbound drivers on the US 60 will be cut off at State Route 177.

“Westbound drivers are being taken off at milepost 236,” ADOT announced on Twitter.

Authorities advise drivers to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

The highways reopened at around 10 a.m.

This is an ongoing story.

