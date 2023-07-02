Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix fire crews battle Sunday morning kitchen fire

Jul 2, 2023, 9:30 AM

PHOENIX – Heavy smoke billowed out of what is believed to be Red Devil Restaurant in north Phoenix Sunday morning.

Fire crews rushed to the building near 31st Street and McDowell Road to address the first alarm fire at around 4 a.m.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the restaurant’s rear, which prompted an “aggressive interior fire attack,” according to Phoenix Fire Department Captain Shaun DuBois.

The officers laid supply lines and handlines to multiple sides of the building. Then they followed the flames to the kitchen area, where most of the blaze was raging.

They extinguished “the bulk of the flames,” DuBois said. Then ladder crews ventilated the area to remove trapped heat and smoke.

No one was injured and authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Chatter over the police scanner mentioned Red Devil Restaurant, a local pizzeria, as the source of the fire. However, authorities have not confirmed the location.

