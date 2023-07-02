Optima Kierland luxury apartments opens new tower in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — Luxury real estate firm Optima announced Wednesday the grand opening of 7190 Optima Kierland in North Scottsdale.

The building is the fifth and final tower within the Optima Kierland development, according to a press release.

The 10-story tower has 216 residences including, studio, one, two, three-bedroom and penthouse apartments. The apartments range from $2,600 to over $11,000 per month with 30% of units in the building already leased, the press release stated.

Amenities feature a rooftop sky deck with an Olympic-sized pool, a running track, spa, bar, fitness center and more.

David Hovey Jr., AIA, Optima’s president and COO, said he is excited about the opening of the final building.

“The location will always be highly coveted, but what sets our developments apart has been our dedication to unique architecture, high-quality construction and providing the next evolution of amenities,” Hovey said.

