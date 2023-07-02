Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNCATEGORIZED

Optima Kierland luxury apartments opens new tower in Scottsdale

Jul 2, 2023, 5:45 AM

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

Sky roof pool at Optima Kierland An apartment at Optima Kierland. A photo of Optima Kierland amenities

PHOENIX — Luxury real estate firm Optima announced Wednesday the grand opening of 7190 Optima Kierland in North Scottsdale.

The building is the fifth and final tower within the Optima Kierland development, according to a press release.

RELATED STORIES

The 10-story tower has 216 residences including, studio, one, two, three-bedroom and penthouse apartments.  The apartments range from $2,600 to over $11,000 per month with 30% of units in the building already leased, the press release stated.

Amenities feature a rooftop sky deck with an Olympic-sized pool, a running track, spa, bar, fitness center and more.

David Hovey Jr., AIA, Optima’s president and COO, said he is excited about the opening of the final building.

“The location will always be highly coveted, but what sets our developments apart has been our dedication to unique architecture, high-quality construction and providing the next evolution of amenities,” Hovey said.

 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Uncategorized

Kevin Stone

Without a Home relateds

Follow @kstonezone

5 days ago

Arizona homeless success stories 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

How St. Vincent de Paul manager went from homeless to ranch owner

Rancher Melinda Anderson works with St. Vincent de Paul to create more Arizona homeless success stories like her own.

12 days ago

Jeremy Hudson

testing onclick

PHOENIX — Drivers can navigate Valley freeways without having to worry about scheduled closures during Memorial Day weekend. The Arizona Department of Transportation said there are no full construction or maintenance closures that will shut down Valley freeways, as well as all state highways, beginning Friday afternoon and lasting through Monday night to limit impacts […]

1 month ago

Associated Press

Wall Street falls on new bank fears, bond yields plunge

A federal judge heard arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit that poses a threat to the nationwide availability of a popular abortion medication.

4 months ago

Danny Shapiro

Who is running in 2022 related links

Testing. Follow @DannyShapiro13

8 months ago

Tyler Bassett

2022 Post-Election relateds

Follow @Tyler_Bassett

8 months ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Optima Kierland luxury apartments opens new tower in Scottsdale