Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from June 24-25

Jun 25, 2023, 6:00 PM

View of the downtown Phoenix, Arizona city skyline as seen from South Mountain Park, August 28, 201...

View of the downtown Phoenix, Arizona city skyline as seen from South Mountain Park, August 28, 2018. (Photo by Robyn Beck/Getty Images)

(Photo by Robyn Beck/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Peoria police identified a motorcycle rider killed in a crash, a man was arrested after impersonating an officer on a Phoenix interstate and six people with connections to an Arizona prison were arrested in a gold scheme.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Police identify motorcycle rider killed in Peoria collision near State Route 74

Peoria police released the name of a motorcycle rider who died after a traffic collision in a Saturday announcement.

Daniel Crossett, 64, was heading eastbound on State Route 74 on his 1989 yellow Harley Davidson on Friday night.

Man arrested after impersonating a police officer on Interstate 17

The Arizona Department of Public Safety announced Friday the arrest of 55-year-old Shawn E. Osborn after a motorist caught him on video holding a handgun and claiming he was a police officer.

According to authorities, on June 19 Osborn and an unidentified motorist stopped on an exit ramp Interstate 17 in the area of milepost 317, south of Flagstaff after being involved in a “minor” road-rage incident.

6 people with connections to Eloy prison arrested in gold scheme

Six people have been arrested in connection to a fraudulent schemes investigation.

The probe began in May, when officials conducted cell searches at a prison in Eloy.

Banner Health, University of Arizona tackle physician shortage by expanding medical program

With the state in need of physicians, Banner Health and the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix have expanded their graduate medical education programs.

According to a press release, the initiative will expand three programs in 2024 and build 16 new programs by 2027, growing the number of specialty-trained physicians through the partnership by more than 60 percent.

The additional 229 residency and fellowship positions will help to alleviate a physician shortfall that is projected to rise to 3,600 physicians by 2030.

New Peoria development secures a pair of Sam Fox restaurants

A new development in Peoria has secured two major restaurant brands as part of the city’s effort to bring in high-quality dining options.

Blanco Taco Cocina + Cantina and North Italia, two brands developed by Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts LLC, which is owned by The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: CAKE), has signed on to Common Bond Development Group’s $20 million mixed-use project in the West Valley.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A photo of a Chevrolet Colorado or GMC Canyon pickup truck. (Maricopa County Sherriff's Department....

KTAR.com

Elderly woman struck in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

An 83-year-old woman is in critical but stable condition after she was struck by a vehicle Sunday morning in the area of Desert Hills Drive and 29th Avenue.

21 hours ago

Evan Burroughs, who touts the virtues of an Oregon pilot program that charges motorists by the dist...

Associated Press

As fuel taxes plummet, states weigh charging by the mile instead of the tank

The federal government is about to pilot its own fuel program, funded by $125 million from the infrastructure measure President Biden signed.

21 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Phoenix temperatures soar to first 110-degree day, Northern Arizona breaks low records

Phoenix experienced the first day of 110-degree temperatures Sunday, approximately one week later than average.

21 hours ago

Stock photo of airplanes lining up at Sky Harbor Airport as travelers prepare for Memorial Day comm...

Brandon Gray

Communities near Phoenix Sky Harbor to get makeover with Cultural Corridor project

The City of Phoenix Aviation Department received a $10 million grant from the federal government to create a "Cultural Corridor."

21 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Glendale Police Department - Arizona)...

Wills Rice

Stolen car bulldozes into side of home in Glendale

A car was stolen in Glendale Saturday evening that eventually crashed into the side of a home, authorities said.

21 hours ago

Phoenix Police Department SUV. (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)...

Wills Rice

Bicyclist killed after early morning hit-and-run in Phoenix

A man on a bicycle was struck and killed by two separate cars that fled the scene in Phoenix on Sunday morning.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from June 24-25