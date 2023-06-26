PHOENIX — Peoria police identified a motorcycle rider killed in a crash, a man was arrested after impersonating an officer on a Phoenix interstate and six people with connections to an Arizona prison were arrested in a gold scheme.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Peoria police released the name of a motorcycle rider who died after a traffic collision in a Saturday announcement.

Daniel Crossett, 64, was heading eastbound on State Route 74 on his 1989 yellow Harley Davidson on Friday night.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety announced Friday the arrest of 55-year-old Shawn E. Osborn after a motorist caught him on video holding a handgun and claiming he was a police officer.

According to authorities, on June 19 Osborn and an unidentified motorist stopped on an exit ramp Interstate 17 in the area of milepost 317, south of Flagstaff after being involved in a “minor” road-rage incident.

Six people have been arrested in connection to a fraudulent schemes investigation.

The probe began in May, when officials conducted cell searches at a prison in Eloy.

With the state in need of physicians, Banner Health and the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix have expanded their graduate medical education programs.

According to a press release, the initiative will expand three programs in 2024 and build 16 new programs by 2027, growing the number of specialty-trained physicians through the partnership by more than 60 percent.

The additional 229 residency and fellowship positions will help to alleviate a physician shortfall that is projected to rise to 3,600 physicians by 2030.

A new development in Peoria has secured two major restaurant brands as part of the city’s effort to bring in high-quality dining options.

Blanco Taco Cocina + Cantina and North Italia, two brands developed by Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts LLC, which is owned by The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: CAKE), has signed on to Common Bond Development Group’s $20 million mixed-use project in the West Valley.

