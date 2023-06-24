Close
ARIZONA NEWS

6 people with connections to Eloy prison arrested in gold scheme

Jun 24, 2023, 4:00 PM

Photo by Arizona Department of Public Safety.

PHOENIX — Six people have been arrested in connection to a fraudulent schemes investigation.

The probe began in May, when officials conducted cell searches at a prison in Eloy.

During the searches, officials seized documents consistent with a potential fraudulent scheme.

According to a press release issued by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple victims were contacted by a company called “Debt 2 Credit Associates,” which claimed to be linked with a government grant program designed to help people pay off debt.

As part of the scheme, victims were instructed to buy gold and ship it to addresses in Arizona.

The addresses provided by the victims who mailed gold came back to inmates at the prison or known associates.

Police estimate the victims, all of which live outside Arizona, have lost between $500,000 and $600,000 in the scheme.

Suspects in the scheme not already in custody were booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

