Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New Peoria development secures a pair of Sam Fox restaurants

Jun 24, 2023, 7:15 AM

People eating at Blanco Tacos & Tequila, operated by Fox Restaurants Concepts LLC. (Red Development...

People eating at Blanco Tacos & Tequila, operated by Fox Restaurants Concepts LLC. (Red Development Photo)

(Red Development Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


A new development in Peoria has secured two major restaurant brands as part of the city’s effort to bring in high-quality dining options.

Blanco Taco Cocina + Cantina and North Italia, two brands developed by Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts LLC, which is owned by The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: CAKE), has signed on to Common Bond Development Group’s $20 million mixed-use project in the West Valley.

Both popular concepts have been expanding across the Valley with planned locations in major projects such as the Novus Innovation Corridor in Tempe and the Paradise Valley mall redevelopment project.

Last year, Peoria City Council approved a development agreement for the project with Phoenix-based Common Bond to bring in three “top-tier” restaurants to the city’s growing entertainment district, P83.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Fight against Chandler human trafficking ramps up...

Serena O'Sullivan

Chandler gets $500K grant to fight human trafficking

An upcoming $500K grant will help the Chandler human trafficking unit save prostituted women and children in the city.

7 hours ago

Four Peaks Brewing Co. beer summer sale heat...

Serena O'Sullivan

Tempe brewery offers $4 beer pints whenever heat exceeds 104 degrees

Until Labor Day, Four Peaks Brewing Co. in Tempe will charge only $4 for a pint of beer when the heat exceeds 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

7 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/Arizona Department of Public Safety)...

KTAR.com

Newly released video footage depicts shooting of Arizona DPS officer

Arizona DPS on Friday released a video clip of a June 19 incident when an officer was shot after a traffic stop in Phoenix.

1 day ago

FILE - U.S. Customs and Patrol Patrol agents sit along a section of the international border wall t...

Associated Press

Newly released body camera footage shows Border Patrol agents shooting a tribal member in Arizona

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released body camera footage that shows Border Patrol agents were concerned that a tribal member they fatally shot last month may have been carrying a handgun during an encounter on a remote corner of the Tohono O'odham Nation in southern Arizona.

1 day ago

(Glendale Police Screenshot)...

Danny Shapiro

Watch: Glendale police officers save dog from canal using pumpkin muffins

The pumpkin muffins of a Glendale police officer's wife ended up being the treat that saved a dog that was trapped in a canal.

1 day ago

Detectives seized piles of illegal drugs along with cash and weapons as part of investigation into ...

KTAR.com

MCSO takes bite out of Valley drug trafficking organization

MCSO seized stashes of illegal drugs along with cash and weapons as part of investigation into a Valley drug trafficking organization.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

New Peoria development secures a pair of Sam Fox restaurants