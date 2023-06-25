Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man arrested after impersonating a police officer on Interstate 17

Jun 25, 2023, 7:15 AM

Shawn E. Osborn (Arizona Department of Public Safety)....

Shawn E. Osborn (Arizona Department of Public Safety).

(Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety announced Friday the arrest of 55-year-old Shawn E. Osborn after a motorist caught him on video holding a handgun and claiming he was a police officer.

According to authorities, on June 19 Osborn and an unidentified motorist stopped on an exit ramp Interstate 17 in the area of milepost 317, south of Flagstaff after being involved in a “minor” road-rage incident.

Osborn approached the other motorist’s vehicle with a holstered handgun in his right hand.

During their interaction, the suspect claimed he was a police officer and an undercover detective responding to an emergency call, and claimed the victim could go to jail for obstruction.

When the victim asked to see Osborn’s badge, he returned to his vehicle and drove away.

The victim recorded portions of the incident and provided the footage to the Department of Public Safety.

Detectives identified the suspect as 55-year-old Shawn E. Osborn and he was arrested June 20. He was booked into the Coconino County Jail on charges of impersonating a peace officer, carrying a weapon in the commission of a crime, disorderly conduct with a firearm, assault and threatening or intimidating.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims from other impersonation incidents involving Osborn. Potential victims should contact the AZDPS Duty Office at 602-223-2212.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix (Banner Health Photo)...

KTAR.com

Banner Health, University of Arizona tackle physician shortage by expanding medical program

With the state in need of physicians, Banner Health and the University of Arizona College of Medicine have expanded their medical programs.

7 hours ago

(Avison Young Rendering)...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Construction starts on new West Valley retail center

Construction recently started on a new class A mixed-use center with a focus on retail in Buckeye and more than half of the center is already pre-leased.

7 hours ago

Jomax Road shutdown on I-17 South on Saturday night 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

Southbound I-17 lanes shut down after crash near Happy Valley Road

Avoid the southbound I-17 lanes near Happy Valley and Jomax Road. A crash shut down all southbound lanes, causing delays with no certain end.

1 day ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

Suspected human smuggler extradited to Tucson from Honduras

A woman has been extradited from Honduras to the United States to face charges related to human smuggling and money laundering.

1 day ago

Sierra Vista dog attack killed elderly woman on Friday...

Serena O'Sullivan

Dog attack kills woman, injures man south of Tucson

A Sierra Vista dog attack on Friday killed an 84-year-old woman and her dog. A 53-year-old man was also critically injured.

1 day ago

Photo by Arizona Department of Public Safety....

KTAR.com

6 people with connections to Eloy prison arrested in gold scheme

Six people have been arrested in connection to a fraudulent schemes investigation.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Man arrested after impersonating a police officer on Interstate 17