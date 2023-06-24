Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police identify motorcycle rider killed in Peoria collision near State Route 74

Jun 24, 2023, 2:15 PM | Updated: 2:20 pm

Friday Peoria motorcycle crash fatality story...

(Peoria Police Department photo)

(Peoria Police Department photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Peoria police released the name of a motorcycle rider who died after a traffic collision in a Saturday announcement.

Daniel Crossett, 64, was heading eastbound on State Route 74 on his 1989 yellow Harley Davidson on Friday night.

Peoria motorcycle crash resulted in fatality on Friday

(Google Maps photo)

At the same time, a 2008 gray Jeep Wrangler was turning left onto Lake Pleasant Parkway from State Route 74.

The crash occurred when the Jeep turned in front of the motorcycle.

Peoria police and Peoria fire-medical responded to the injury collision at around 8:47 p.m.

Despite authorities’ efforts, the crash had left Crossett with “significant injuries.” He ultimately died on the scene.

The driver of the gray Jeep wasn’t injured or impaired, authorities said.

“This appears to be a tragic accident,” the Peoria Police Department announced. “No arrests have been made and no citations have been issued.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(MCSO Photo)...

KTAR.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering Vietnam veteran in Gilbert

A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a Vietnam veteran in Gilbert in 2020.

14 hours ago

People eating at Blanco Tacos & Tequila, operated by Fox Restaurants Concepts LLC. (Red Development...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

New Peoria development secures a pair of Sam Fox restaurants

A new development in Peoria has secured two major restaurant brands as part of the city's effort to bring in high-quality dining options.

14 hours ago

Fight against Chandler human trafficking ramps up...

Serena O'Sullivan

Chandler gets $500K grant to fight human trafficking

An upcoming $500K grant will help the Chandler human trafficking unit save prostituted women and children in the city.

14 hours ago

Four Peaks Brewing Co. beer summer sale heat...

Serena O'Sullivan

Tempe brewery offers $4 beer pints whenever heat exceeds 104 degrees

Until Labor Day, Four Peaks Brewing Co. in Tempe will charge only $4 for a pint of beer when the heat exceeds 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

14 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/Arizona Department of Public Safety)...

KTAR.com

Newly released video footage depicts shooting of Arizona DPS officer

Arizona DPS on Friday released a video clip of a June 19 incident when an officer was shot after a traffic stop in Phoenix.

2 days ago

FILE - U.S. Customs and Patrol Patrol agents sit along a section of the international border wall t...

Associated Press

Newly released body camera footage shows Border Patrol agents shooting a tribal member in Arizona

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released body camera footage that shows Border Patrol agents were concerned that a tribal member they fatally shot last month may have been carrying a handgun during an encounter on a remote corner of the Tohono O'odham Nation in southern Arizona.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Police identify motorcycle rider killed in Peoria collision near State Route 74