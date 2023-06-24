PHOENIX — Peoria police released the name of a motorcycle rider who died after a traffic collision in a Saturday announcement.

Daniel Crossett, 64, was heading eastbound on State Route 74 on his 1989 yellow Harley Davidson on Friday night.

At the same time, a 2008 gray Jeep Wrangler was turning left onto Lake Pleasant Parkway from State Route 74.

The crash occurred when the Jeep turned in front of the motorcycle.

Peoria police and Peoria fire-medical responded to the injury collision at around 8:47 p.m.

Despite authorities’ efforts, the crash had left Crossett with “significant injuries.” He ultimately died on the scene.

The driver of the gray Jeep wasn’t injured or impaired, authorities said.

“This appears to be a tragic accident,” the Peoria Police Department announced. “No arrests have been made and no citations have been issued.”

