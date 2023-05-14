Teen girl shot, killed after attending house party in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teen girl is dead after she was shot in a west Phoenix residential area early Sunday.

Phoenix police said they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just after midnight.

Upon arrival, they found a teen girl with a gunshot wound in front of a home.

When Phoenix firefighters responded, they pronounced the girl dead at the scene.

Although early into the investigation, Phoenix police believe the girl had attended a house party in the area around the time when the shooting occurred.

The victim has not yet been identified and police do not currently have information on a possible suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

