Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson announces Phoenix stop on Final Lap Tour this summer

May 5, 2023, 2:00 PM

PHOENIX — American rapper Curtis Jackson, professionally known as 50 Cent, announced a stop in Phoenix on his upcoming tour this summer.

The Final Lap Tour will come to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater on Aug. 29.

Ticket sales will start with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. Fans must register online by 7:59 p.m. Sunday for a chance to buy presale tickets May 10. Registration doesn’t guarantee tickets or an access code to the Verified Fan presale.

If any seats remain, they will go on sale to the general public May 12 at 10 a.m.

“You’ve waited long enough! The Final Lap Tour celebrating Get Rich or Die Trying’ — 20 years later with special gust and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih on all North American dates is coming your way in 2023!” 50 Cent said in a social media post.

50 Cent soared to fame with his 2003 debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’ , which featured “In Da Club,” and more.

He then released other popular hits, such as “Candy Shop,” “Just A Lil Bit,” and “Disco Inferno.”

The last time the artist performed in the Valley was in 2016 at Rawhide Western Town and Event Center in Chandler, according to Setlist.fm.

