Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Appeals court refuses to reconsider Adnan Syed’s sentence

May 2, 2023, 2:16 PM

FILE - Adnan Syed gets emotional as he speaks to reporters outside the Robert C. Murphy Courts of A...

FILE - Adnan Syed gets emotional as he speaks to reporters outside the Robert C. Murphy Courts of Appeal building after a hearing, Feb. 2, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. A Maryland appellate court on Tuesday, May 2, denied a request by Syed's lawyer to reconsider its recent decision to reinstate his murder conviction, and his lawyer said she will appeal to the Maryland Supreme Court. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A Maryland appellate court on Tuesday denied a request by Adnan Syed’s lawyer to reconsider its recent decision to reinstate his murder conviction. His lawyer said she will appeal to the Maryland Supreme Court.

The Appellate Court of Maryland reinstated the conviction in March in a ruling that upheld arguments from the victim’s family claiming a lower court violated their rights.

E. Gregory Wells, the chief judge of the appellate court, signed a brief order saying that the three-judge panel that made the initial ruling denied Syed’s motion, “because it is based on an argument not previously raised.”

Syed’s attorneys claimed the appellate judges broke from the court’s own precedent by failing to require the victim’s family to prove the outcome of the September hearing would have been different if they had received more notice and attended in person. The motion also questions whether the court intends to award crime victims and their representatives “special treatment not even available to criminal defendants.”

Erica Suter, Syed’s attorney, said she would appeal to the state’s highest court.

“Appellate courts routinely assess whether an error impacted the underlying proceedings,” Suter said in a statement. “We are dismayed that the Appellate Court of Maryland opted not to do so here. We will be seeking review in the Supreme Court of Maryland.”

Syed — whose long legal case gained international attention in 2014 from the debut season of the hit podcast “Serial” — regained his freedom last year when Baltimore prosecutors moved to vacate his conviction, saying they reviewed the case and found alternative suspects and unreliable evidence used at trial.

But the victim’s family said they received insufficient notice to attend the September vacatur hearing in person, which violated their right to be “treated with dignity and respect,” and the state’s intermediate appellate court agreed. In a 2-1 decision that was stayed for 60 days, the judges reinstated Syed’s conviction and ordered a redo of the hearing in question.

Syed was 17 when his high school ex-girlfriend and classmate, Hae Min Lee, was found strangled to death and buried in a makeshift grave in 1999. He was arrested weeks later and ultimately convicted of murder. He received life in prison, plus 30 years.

Syed has remained free as the case continues.

United States News

FILE- California Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif....

Associated Press

California bill advances, requiring Big Tech to pay for news

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Big Tech companies such as Google and Meta might soon have to pay media outlets for posting and using their news content under a proposed California measure attempting to save local journalism. The bill, which cleared an important Assembly Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday with bipartisan support, would require Google and Meta […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge mulls whether voting machine case should go to trial

ATLANTA (AP) — Critics of Georgia’s voting machines say they are unconstitutional and should be scrapped in favor of hand-marked paper ballots. State election officials dismiss their concerns as unfounded and argue that the state’s voting system is safe and secure. The arguments are at the center of a long-running lawsuit challenging the Dominion Voting […]

18 hours ago

FILE - Republican North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger speaks at a news conference about a Medi...

Associated Press

North Carolina Republicans announce abortion bill agreement

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislative leaders said on Tuesday there’s agreement in the GOP-dominated legislature on backing a measure that would prohibit abortion in nearly all cases after roughly the first trimester of pregnancy. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger announced at an early-evening news conference that there’s consensus […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

New reversal by Twitter after move sparked MTA withdrawl

In an about-face, Twitter says it has restored free access to a key tool for verified government and “publicly owned” services so they can tweet weather, transit and other alerts after New York City’s transit agency said earlier this week it would no longer use the platform for its service advisories. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority […]

18 hours ago

Former ComEd executive John Hooker leaves the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in Chicago on Tuesday, May 2,...

Associated Press

‘Corruption toll’: Federal jury convicts 4 at bribery trial

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal jurors on Tuesday convicted all four defendants of bribery conspiracy at their trial in Chicago that provided an inside look at pay-to-play politics in Illinois that prosecutors said involved the state’s largest electric utility and, at the time, one of its most powerful politicians. It’s a resounding win for U.S. prosecutors […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Autopsy: Stab wounds to heart, lungs killed Cash App founder

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cash App founder Bob Lee died during surgery from stab wounds that pierced his heart and a lung, according to an autopsy report released Tuesday that also shows he had alcohol and drugs in his system. Doctors at San Francisco General Hospital tried for hours to close the wounds in Lee’s […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

...

Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.

Appeals court refuses to reconsider Adnan Syed’s sentence