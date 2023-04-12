Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US urges meat companies to ensure they don’t use child labor

Apr 12, 2023, 2:29 PM | Updated: 2:54 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Biden administration is urging U.S. meat processors to make sure children aren’t being illegally hired to perform dangerous jobs at their plants.

The call comes after an investigation found more than 100 kids working overnight for a company that cleans slaughterhouses, handling dangerous equipment like skull splitters and razor-sharp bone saws.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack sent a letter Wednesday to the 18 largest meat and poultry producers urging them to examine the hiring practices at their companies and suppliers. The letter is part of a broader effort by the administration to crack down on the use of child labor. The Labor Department has reported a 69% increase since 2018 in the number of children being employed illegally in the U.S.

“The use of illegal child labor — particularly requiring that children undertake dangerous tasks — is inexcusable, and companies must consider both their legal and moral responsibilities to ensure they and their suppliers, subcontractors, and vendors fully comply with child labor laws,” Vilsack said in the letter.

Just last year, the Labor Department found that more than 3,800 children had been working illegally at 835 companies in various industries. In the reform its hiring practices after investigators confirmed that at least 102 kids were working for the company at 13 meat processing plants nationwide.

PSSI, which is based in Wisconsin, employs about 17,000 people working at more than 700 locations, making it one of the largest food-processing-plant cleaning companies. The plants where PSSI was found to be employing minors were in Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee and Texas.

The Labor Department says it has more than 600 child labor investigations underway and officials are concerned about the exploitation of children, particularly migrants who may not even have a parent in the United States.

Several federal agencies launched a broad effort to combat child labor earlier this year, and officials asked Congress to increase the penalty for violations because the current maximum fine of $15,138 per child isn’t enough of a deterrent to big companies.

United States News

FILE - Martha Williams Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, center, talks with Jimmy Lau...

Associated Press

Scientists challenge US wildlife director’s qualifications

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dozens of scientists from universities and environmental groups are pushing for the removal of the head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, claiming she lacks the educational background required to run the agency despite securing Senate confirmation last year. The concerns over the credentials of service Director Martha Williams were […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Kenny Rogers poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, May 17, 1989. Previously unreleased songs ...

Associated Press

Posthumous Kenny Rogers album will feature unreleased songs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Previously unreleased songs recorded by the late country superstar Kenny Rogers will be on a new record coming out in June. After a career spanning jazz, rock, country and pop, the Grammy-winning balladeer nicknamed “The Gambler” died at the age of 81 in 2020. His widow, Wanda Rogers, curated the posthumous […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Dad says university failed to treat NFL veteran who shot 6

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The father of a former NFL player who fatally shot six people before killing himself two years ago is suing the alma mater where his son played football. An autopsy eventually diagnosed Phillip Adams with an unusually severe form of the degenerative brain disease commonly known as CTE that has been […]

15 hours ago

FILE - This June 15, 2018, booking photo provided by the Westminster Police Department shows Jeremy...

Associated Press

Mom of boy killed in road rage shooting tried to save kids

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — The driver who had screamed at Meghan Bigelow on a busy suburban street and followed her and her three sons into the parking lot of a dental office to argue finally began to drive away. But then, Bigelow recalled Wednesday, Jeremy Webster stopped after she pulled out her phone to take […]

15 hours ago

Kentucky republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft, left, responds to a question as Rep. James...

Associated Press

Congressman makes pitch for Kentucky gubernatorial candidate

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky GOP gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft campaigned alongside U.S. Rep. James Comer on Wednesday, looking to maximize support from the influential home-state Republican after missing out on an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Craft hit on key campaign themes during a stop in Elizabethtown. She vowed to overhaul Kentucky’s education […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge affirms stricter interpretation of federal mining law

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another judge has adopted a U.S. appellate court’s stricter interpretation of a century-and-a-half-old mining law in a new ruling that blocks a metals mine in Nevada. The ruling could have ramifications for a huge lithium mine near the Nevada-Oregon line and other future mines on public lands across the West. U.S. […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

US urges meat companies to ensure they don’t use child labor