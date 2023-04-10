Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from April 7-9

PHOENIX — Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez shared a special moment with Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan, a woman accused in two Valley murders was arrested Friday and the Biltmore Commerce Center will undergo a $52 million renovation project.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan threw the first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks’ home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday night.

Moldovan, who survived being shot eight times while in the line of duty, was helped on the field by his wife and D-backs legend Luis Gonzalez.

Gonzalez joined KTAR News’ The Gaydos & Chad Show on Friday and shared his view of the special moment, one he compared with winning the World Series.

A 27-year-old woman accused in two Valley murders was arrested Friday, authorities said.

Kathryn “Katie” Hansen was booked on first-degree murder charges of 32-year-old Keith Emmons, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.

Emmons was found with gunshot wounds on Feb. 7 around 2 a.m. at a residence near Sossaman Road and Southern Avenue. Police said witnesses identified Hansen as the suspect.

Phoenix-based developer George Oliver announced Wednesday that the Biltmore Commerce Center will undergo a $52 million renovation project.

The building, located off 32nd Street and Camelback Road in the Camelback Corridor, will be renamed to Bond.

Bond aims to transform the building into a hospitality-inspired office experience with amenities and modern design, creating an unparalleled workplace, according to a press release.

Staff at Betty Fairfax High School in Laveen found an individual with a gun on campus on Friday, authorities said.

Administration at the school near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road received a report of a possible firearm on campus and located the gun after a search, according to an email from the Phoenix Union High School District.

The weapon was taken and all students and staff were safe, the district said.

A juvenile male is in custody after a shooting in the West Valley left an 18-year-old dead earlier this week, authorities said Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix police responded to a shooting near 35th Avenue and McClellan Boulevard on Thursday around 6:45 p.m., but couldn’t find a victim, authorities said. However, police said the scene indicated that a shooting did take place.

During a search related to the possible shooting, police said the juvenile male, who was later determined to be the suspect in the shooting, contacted officers at the Phoenix Police Department headquarters.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.