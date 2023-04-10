Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from April 7-9

Apr 9, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:03 pm

(KTAR News/Jeremy Schnell)...

(KTAR News/Jeremy Schnell)

(KTAR News/Jeremy Schnell)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Diamondbacks legend Luis Gonzalez shared a special moment with Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan, a woman accused in two Valley murders was arrested Friday and the Biltmore Commerce Center will undergo a $52 million renovation project.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

D-backs’ Luis Gonzalez shares special moment with Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan at home opener

Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan threw the first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks’ home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday night.

Moldovan, who survived being shot eight times while in the line of duty, was helped on the field by his wife and D-backs legend Luis Gonzalez.

Gonzalez joined KTAR News’ The Gaydos & Chad Show on Friday and shared his view of the special moment, one he compared with winning the World Series.

27-year-old woman suspected in two Valley murder cases arrested

A 27-year-old woman accused in two Valley murders was arrested Friday, authorities said.

Kathryn “Katie” Hansen was booked on first-degree murder charges of 32-year-old Keith Emmons, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.

Emmons was found with gunshot wounds on Feb. 7 around 2 a.m. at a residence near Sossaman Road and Southern Avenue. Police said witnesses identified Hansen as the suspect.

Biltmore Commerce Center to undergo $52 million renovation project

Phoenix-based developer George Oliver announced Wednesday that the Biltmore Commerce Center will undergo a $52 million renovation project.

The building, located off 32nd Street and Camelback Road in the Camelback Corridor, will be renamed to Bond.

Bond aims to transform the building into a hospitality-inspired office experience with amenities and modern design, creating an unparalleled workplace, according to a press release.

Staff find individual with gun on campus at Laveen high school

Staff at Betty Fairfax High School in Laveen found an individual with a gun on campus on Friday, authorities said.

Administration at the school near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road received a report of a possible firearm on campus and located the gun after a search, according to an email from the Phoenix Union High School District.

The weapon was taken and all students and staff were safe, the district said.

Juvenile male arrested after deadly shooting in West Valley

A juvenile male is in custody after a shooting in the West Valley left an 18-year-old dead earlier this week, authorities said Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix police responded to a shooting near 35th Avenue and McClellan Boulevard on Thursday around 6:45 p.m., but couldn’t find a victim, authorities said. However, police said the scene indicated that a shooting did take place.

During a search related to the possible shooting, police said the juvenile male, who was later determined to be the suspect in the shooting, contacted officers at the Phoenix Police Department headquarters.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police find woman dead in Phoenix parking lot after shooting, suspect outstanding

A 32-year-old woman was found dead in a parking lot in West Phoenix just after midnight on Sunday, authorities said. 

21 hours ago

(Twitter Photo/@GrandCanyonNPS)...

Associated Press

Snowfall delays opening of North Rim at Grand Canyon

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park are delaying the opening of the North Rim to visitors for the 2023 season.

21 hours ago

(Facebook Photo, File/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)...

KTAR.com

MCSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Queen Creek

A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after he was involved in an accident in Queen Creek.

21 hours ago

(Phoenix Fire Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix fire search for 2 men reported lost on Salt River

Rescuers were searching the Salt River in Phoenix Sunday afternoon for two men who witnesses said they saw enter the water and not come out.

21 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Man walking on tracks in Tempe hospitalized after train strikes him

A 37-year-old man was hospitalized Easter morning after he was struck by a train in Tempe, authorities said. 

21 hours ago

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)...

Associated Press

US judge issues permanent order in Arizona prison health care case

A U.S. District Court judge has made an order that aims to improve the way Arizona delivers health care to incarcerated people.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from April 7-9