ARIZONA NEWS

Biltmore Commerce Center to undergo $52 million renovation project

Apr 8, 2023, 6:30 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Phoenix-based developer George Oliver announced Wednesday that the Biltmore Commerce Center will undergo a $52 million renovation project.

The building, located off 32nd Street and Camelback Road in the Camelback Corridor, will be renamed to Bond.

Bond aims to transform the building into a hospitality-inspired office experience with amenities and modern design, creating an unparalleled workplace, according to a press release.

The building will be 287,000 square feet and total three stories with office space bordering a corresponding three-story central atrium.

RELATED STORIES

The amenities will include a conference center with 120-person training room and conference rooms, coworking, Cultivate (property’s full-service coffee, cocktail and food service bar), Fitness (a two-story space to replace gym memberships) and The Vault (a speakeasy cocktail experience hidden in the building), the release said.

Bond will also offer on-site concierge, private networking events, mother’s rooms, rotating food trucks, a billiards and cards room, dog patio, bike storage, car detailing and on-site parking with EV chargers.

“Employers committing to an in-office work environment are putting workplace culture front and center. Bond was designed with this in mind. Its name signifies a reconnection of the lost bond between employee and employer,” George Oliver Founder and Managing Partner Curt Kremer said in the press release.

“At Bond, we are seeking high-performing companies in search of instant enhancement in company culture to create a thriving office environment that employees are eager to engage in.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

