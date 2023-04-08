Close
D-backs’ Luis Gonzalez shares special moment with Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan at home opener

Apr 8, 2023

PHOENIX– Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan threw the first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks’ home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday night.

Moldovan, who survived being shot eight times while in the line of duty, was helped on the field by his wife and D-backs legend Luis Gonzalez.

Gonzalez joined KTAR News’ The Gaydos & Chad Show on Friday and shared his view of the special moment, one he compared with winning the World Series.

“That was the first time he stood up in front of his family and friends, making it that much more special,” Gonzalez said.

“He had been practicing with her for two weeks to get this down without telling anyone. With all his other law enforcement officers there, friends and family in the suite, I think they were just surprised as everyone was.”

Gonzalez recognized how the community of people rallied around Moldovan, including how D-backs and Dodgers players, other officers and every fan in the building left a deafening roar when his pitch crossed the plate.

“I have always had a passion for what these people do,” Gonzalez said.

“I wanted them to share that moment together. I had goosebumps. I have had the opportunity to do some amazing stuff like win the World Series in the bottom of the ninth in 2001, but that is something I will never forget seeing his journey and how hard he has worked to be where he is right now.”

