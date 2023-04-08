Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Juvenile male arrested after deadly shooting in West Valley

Apr 8, 2023, 2:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — A juvenile male is in custody after a shooting in the West Valley left an 18-year-old dead earlier this week, authorities said Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix police responded to a shooting near 35th Avenue and McClellan Boulevard on Thursday around 6:45 p.m., but couldn’t find a victim, authorities said. However, police said the scene indicated that a shooting did take place.

During a search related to the possible shooting, police said the juvenile male, who was later determined to be the suspect in the shooting, contacted officers at the Phoenix Police Department headquarters.

Officers through the information that was gathered from the juvenile male located the victim, identified as Anthony Muriel, near 41st and Missouri avenues.

RELATED STORIES

Muriel was pronounced dead at the scene, Phoenix police said.

The juvenile male was booked on charges including murder.

An investigation is underway to find out what led up to the shooting and what happened after, Phoenix Police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

