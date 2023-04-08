Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Staff find individual with gun on campus at Laveen high school

Apr 7, 2023, 8:00 PM

PHOENIX — Staff at Betty Fairfax High School in Laveen found an individual with a gun on campus on Friday, authorities said.

Administration at the school near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road received a report of a possible firearm on campus and located the gun after a search, according to an email from the Phoenix Union High School District.

The weapon was taken and all students and staff were safe, the district said.

Administration called police and will work with them during the investigation.

“We are grateful to those who reported this safety concern to trusted adults and to our staff for working quickly to ensure everyone’s safety,” Phoenix Union said.

No other information was available.

