Arizona teenager get prison time after fleeing from immigration checkpoint

Apr 7, 2023, 3:00 PM

(Customs and Border Protection File Photo)

PHOENIX — An Arizona teenager who led agents on a high-speed chase after driving through an immigration checkpoint last year was sentenced Tuesday to 10 months behind bars, authorities said.

Derek Ira Pablo Jr., 18, of Tucson will be under supervised release for 36 months after he gets out of prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release Friday.

Pablo previously pleaded guilty to high-speed flight from an immigration checkpoint.

Prosecutors say Pablo failed to stop at a checkpoint on State Route 86 near Robles Junction, southwest of Tucson, on Nov. 3, 2022.

He sped off, with agents in pursuit, at speeds of up to 100 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to prosecutors.

Pablo eventually stopped his vehicle because of a flat tire and tried to run off, but agents caught and arrested him.

