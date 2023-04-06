Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Chicago firefighter dead in high-rise blaze had heart attack

Apr 6, 2023, 3:32 PM

Flames shoot out of the window of a high-rise building in Chicago on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Thre...

Flames shoot out of the window of a high-rise building in Chicago on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Three firefighters were injured, one critically, while battling the blaze on Chicago's North Side. (ABC 7 Chicago WLS via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(ABC 7 Chicago WLS via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHICAGO (AP) — A firefighter who died while battling a blaze in a high-rise building on Chicago’s North Side died of a heart attack, autopsy results released Thursday showed.

Lt. Jan Tchoryk, 55, died of hypertensive-arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the autopsy results released by the Cook County medical examiner.

Tchoryk “went down” on the stairs on the building’s 11th floor, Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt told reporters.

The blaze was reported before 8 a.m. Wednesday on the 27th floor of the condo and apartment building in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

The extra-alarm fire was ruled accidental and started after combustible material was placed “too close to a heat-generating appliance,” Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said Thursday.

Tchoryk was the second Chicago firefighter to die this week. Jermaine Pelt, 49, died on Tuesday and two other firefighters were injured while battling a house fire on the city’s South Side. Pelt died of died of carbon monoxide poisoning, the medical examiner’s office said

“Our men and women who are first responders in the city are heroic,” outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday afternoon at a news conference. “They are brave. They, every single day, put their lives on the line for us. They deserve our unending thanks and support, not just on a tragic day like this, but every single day.”

Three other firefighters were hurt in Wednesday’s blaze and taken to hospitals where their conditions were listed as fair to serious, officials said.

Two civilians also were taken to hospitals in good condition.

United States News

FILE — FBI investigators remove a backhoe seized from the Crawford, N.Y., property of former Bria...

Associated Press

Ex-New York suburban officer convicted in killing of 4

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York suburban police officer turned drug dealer was convicted Thursday in the strangulation death of one man and the execution-style murders of three others. cellmate of Jeffrey Epstein, a notorious sexual predator and financier. The bodies were recovered in December 2016, about eight months after the four […]

16 hours ago

FILE - This combo of Jan. 6, 2022, booking photos provided by the Midwest City, Okla., Jail shows O...

Associated Press

Oklahoma AG to drop charges against GOP Rep. and his wife

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Criminal charges against a Republican state lawmaker in Oklahoma that accused him of abusing his power by changing state law so his wife could become a tag agent are being dropped, Attorney General Gentner Drummond said on Thursday. Drummond said in a letter that he was dismissing charges against state Rep. […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Texas boy, 6, not seen since last fall believed dead

EVERMAN, Texas (AP) — A 6-year-old Texas boy whose mother has given various stories to explain his absence since last fall is believed to be dead, police said Thursday. Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was last seen around the time his mother gave birth to twin girls in October, Everman police Chief Craig Spencer said at a news […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio’s death fentanyl-caused

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died last year because of fentanyl, his manager said. Coolio’s former longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press Thursday that Coolio’s cause of death was fentanyl and that he also […]

16 hours ago

FILE - The American island of Little Diomede, Alaska, left, and on the right, the Russian island of...

Associated Press

660-mile rescue flight highlights Alaska’s unique challenges

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Air National Guard this week traveled nearly 660 miles (1,062 kilometers) to rescue a pregnant woman on a small island 2 miles (3 kilometers) from Russia, reflecting the challenges patients face in the nation’s largest state where the most remote areas have no roads and hospitals can be hundreds […]

16 hours ago

FILE - The Oregon state Senate convenes for the first day of the legislative session on Tuesday, Ja...

Associated Press

Oregon alters half-century-old land use law for chipmakers

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In an attempt to attract semiconductor companies to Oregon, the state Legislature authorized the governor on Thursday to expand urban growth boundaries to provide land for chipmakers to build factories. Lawmakers backing the bill, which also provides some $200 million in grants to chipmakers, said it’s needed to make Oregon more […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...

Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.

Chicago firefighter dead in high-rise blaze had heart attack