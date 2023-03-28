Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona judge has cases reassigned following DUI arrest

Mar 27, 2023, 5:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Superior Court of Arizona in Yavapai County)...
(Facebook Photo/Superior Court of Arizona in Yavapai County)
(Facebook Photo/Superior Court of Arizona in Yavapai County)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that all cases currently assigned to a Yavapai County Superior Court judge recently arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI will be reassigned to other judges.

The high court also said the Commission on Judicial Conduct will conduct any investigation it believes appropriate involving Celé Hancock, who was arrested by Prescott police on March 19.

After getting a call about a possibly impaired driver, police said Hancock was found parked outside a grocery store.

She drove off before being pulled over by a police officer.

According to police, Hancock showed signs of alcohol consumption and she failed several sobriety tests.

Police said breath tests showed Hancock initially had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.158 with later tests at 0.219 and 0.214 —all far above Arizona’s DUI threshold of 0.08 for drivers.

State law defines extreme DUI for drivers who have a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 or higher.

Police said Hancock was cited and released.

“No person is above the law. This rule applies equally to judges,” John Napper, the presiding judge of the Yavapai County court, said in a statement Monday.

“I am certain this criminal case will proceed as it would with anyone else. “I also believe the Commission on Judicial Conduct will conduct a complete and thorough investigation,” Napper added.

“The Yavapai County Superior Court is prepared to assist and cooperate with the commission to complete its work.”

Hancock has been licensed to practice law in Arizona since 1996 and was first elected to the Yavapai County bench in 2010.

A call to Hancock’s office Monday seeking comment on her case wasn’t immediately returned.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Mecum Auctions)...
KTAR.com

Mecum collector car auction comes to Glendale’s State Farm Stadium

A collection-car company is bringing a plethora of vehicles to Glendale's State Farm Stadium all week long. 
20 hours ago
A homeless person sits in the median at an intersection Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP...
KTAR.com

Arizona judge orders city of Phoenix to find solution for homeless encampment

An Arizona judge on Monday ordered the city of Phoenix to find a solution for the homeless encampment, otherwise known as "the Zone."
20 hours ago
Kevin Salas-Madrid (Photo courtesy of MCSO)...
KTAR.com

Employee arrested for attempted murder in shooting at west Phoenix business

An employee accused of shooting a man last week at the west Phoenix business where he worked has been arrested.
20 hours ago
(City of Tempe Photo)...
KTAR.com

Tempe Town Lake reopens after brief closure caused by increased debris

Tempe Town Lake reopened Monday to boating activities after a rise in debris caused a brief closure over the weekend, city officials said. 
20 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

4 Glendale jewelry store robbers sentenced to at least 7 years in prison

Four men were handed sentences of at least seven years in prison for their roles in a failed Glendale jewelry store heist last year.
20 hours ago
(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...
KTAR.com

Crash temporarily blocks traffic on US 60/Grand Avenue in West Valley

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60/Grand Avenue were closed in the West Valley for about 90 minutes after a wreck Monday afternoon.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Arizona judge has cases reassigned following DUI arrest