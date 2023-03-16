PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell and family members of slain Ted Price remain diligent in pursuing an execution warrant granted by the Arizona Supreme Court, even after the governor’s vow early this month to not carry it out.

Among some concerns for the county attorney were the victim’s rights in the case, as some family members of murdered victims have waited decades for an execution to be carried out, Mitchell told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on Tuesday.

The court’s order authorized Aaron Gunches’ execution for April 6. Gunches was convicted for the 2002 killing of Ted Price, his girlfriend’s ex-husband, and was sentenced to death in 2008.

“This is how long these victims have been hanging in and so they need to have that final resolution to get justice for their loved ones, ” Mitchell said.

“The law says that the sentence should be carried out and if there is going to be a deviation from the sentence that it has to go through a process that includes the Executive Clemency Board — that hasn’t happened, so there’s no provision in Arizona’s law that one person, even the governor, can make a unilateral decision to disregard the sentence.”

Gov. Katie Hobbs, who previously ordered an in-depth review of Arizona’s death penalty process, said the state has no intention of carrying out execution, arguing the warrant only “authorizes” it and “does not require it.”

Mitchell argues that Hobbs’ decision violates Arizona’s Victim Bill of Rights, specifically a victim’s right to finality. She filed a brief on Monday opposing Hobbs’ decision to not carry out the execution.

Lawyers for Karen Price, whose brother was Ted Price, have told the Arizona Supreme Court that there is no legal authority for Hobbs to disregard the order.

A statement from Karen Price said that the relief her family felt when the court scheduled Gunches’ execution was broken by Hobbs’ announcement.

“Not only has our family been victimized by inmate Gunches and the emotional aftermath of Ted’s murder, we are now being victimized by the governor’s failure to recognize and uphold our constitutional rights to justice and finality,” Price said.

Hobbs’ office has declined to comment on the filings by Mitchell and Price.

“I respect the desire to make sure that things are handled appropriately, but the bottom line in this situation is that a warrant of execution has been issued by the Arizona Supreme Court, this individual has exhausted his appeals, both federally and in the state, and the law requires that the execution be carried out,” Mitchell said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

