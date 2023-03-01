Flagstaff braces for another storm that could dump up to 2 feet of snow

PHOENIX – Another winter storm began knocking around Flagstaff early Wednesday, with expectations of knee-deep snow over the next 24 hours.

The National Weather Service predicted 18-24 inches of snow to fall through predawn Thursday.

“Plenty of snow is on the way,” Flagstaff bureau meteorologist Paige Swenson told KTAR News 92.3 FM. Snow began falling around midnight.

“We do anticipate some pretty heavy snowfall throughout the afternoon hours, roughly between noon and 5 p.m.-6 p.m.,” she said.

A major winter storm will affect our area today through Thursday, with the bulk of the storm moving across the state Wednesday and Wednesday night. Travel by Wednesday afternoon & Wednesday night will be severely impacted, consider alternate plans, or to not travel at all. #azwx pic.twitter.com/qj1uP9KMXy — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 28, 2023

Bad weather conditions forced closure of Interstate 40 eastbound between U.S. 93 and State Route 89 in Ash Fork and U.S. 180 north of Snowbowl, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

ADOT officials would prefer everyone stay off the roads, if possible.

During this winter storm in N. Arizona, be prepared for extreme conditions:

🚗 Ensure your vehicle can handle winter weather (check wipers; gas up)

🚗 Slow down, leave lots of room btwn vehicles

🚗 Don't travel in the storm unless it's necessary#azwx pic.twitter.com/3WefhiY55w — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 1, 2023

Lots of people likely will be home, anyway.

The city of Flagstaff closed down nonessential facilities, Northern Arizona University canceled classes at the mountain campus, and Flagstaff Unified and Williams Unified schools called off their days ahead of the weather front.

About 118 inches of snow have fallen in the area during the winter season, Swenson said, quite a bit above the average of 90.1 inches.

“This is definitely an above-average year,” Swenson said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Taylor Tasler contributed to this report.

