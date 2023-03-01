Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Flagstaff braces for another storm that could dump up to 2 feet of snow

Mar 1, 2023, 7:38 AM
PHOENIX – Another winter storm began knocking around Flagstaff early Wednesday, with expectations of knee-deep snow over the next 24 hours.

The National Weather Service predicted 18-24 inches of snow to fall through predawn Thursday.

“Plenty of snow is on the way,” Flagstaff bureau meteorologist Paige Swenson told KTAR News 92.3 FM. Snow began falling around midnight.

“We do anticipate some pretty heavy snowfall throughout the afternoon hours, roughly between noon and 5 p.m.-6 p.m.,” she said.

Bad weather conditions forced closure of Interstate 40 eastbound between U.S. 93 and State Route 89 in Ash Fork and U.S. 180 north of Snowbowl, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

ADOT officials would prefer everyone stay off the roads, if possible.

Lots of people likely will be home, anyway.

The city of Flagstaff closed down nonessential facilities, Northern Arizona University canceled classes at the mountain campus, and Flagstaff Unified and Williams Unified schools called off their days ahead of the weather front.

About 118 inches of snow have fallen in the area during the winter season, Swenson said, quite a bit above the average of 90.1 inches.

“This is definitely an above-average year,” Swenson said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Taylor Tasler contributed to this report.

