PHOENIX — One person is dead and another person is in custody after an incident near Intel’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler, authorities said Saturday morning.

The reported assault occurred in the area of Dobson and Ocotillo roads, the Chandler Police Fire Department said.

Another person also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, authorities said.

Chandler police said there is not a threat to the public and the community is safe.

An investigation into the incident is in the early stages, authorities said.

No additional information was immediately available.

