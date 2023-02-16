Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DoorDash sees record orders and users, but losses grow

Feb 16, 2023, 2:44 PM | Updated: 4:31 pm
FILE - The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. DoorDash said Thurs...

FILE - The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. DoorDash said Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, that it saw a record number of orders and active users in the fourth quarter as it expanded overseas and gained market share at home. (AP Photo, File)

(AP Photo, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DoorDash said Thursday that it saw a record number of orders and active users in the fourth quarter as it expanded overseas and gained market share at home.

The San Francisco-based delivery company said its monthly active users grew 28% to a record 34 million during the October-December period. DashPass members __ who pay $9.99 per month for free delivery on most orders __ grew 50% to 15 million.

DoorDash’s gross order value __ or the total of all orders on its platform __ rose 29% to an all-time high of $14.4 billion. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of $14 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Some of that growth came from Wolt Enterprises, the Finnish delivery service DoorDash acquired last year for $8.1 billion. Wolt operates in 22 countries where DoorDash previously had no presence, including Germany, Sweden, Hungary and Israel.

But Ravi Inukonda, DoorDash’s vice president of finance __ who was named chief financial officer on Thursday __ said DoorDash is also growing in the U.S., where its market share has climbed to near 60%. Excluding Wolt, DoorDash’s gross order value rose 20% to $13.4 billion.

Inukonda said DoorDash has confidence in its outlook this year because the company has grown despite inflation and economic headwinds. DoorDash expects gross order value between $60 billion and $63 billion this year, up from $53.4 billion in 2022.

“Food is relatively inelastic. People need to do that grocery shopping,” he said. “And we have a product and service that people love.”

Total orders grew 27% to 467 million. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of 459 million, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Fourth quarter revenue jumped 40% to $1.82 billion, also ahead of analysts’ forecast of $1.77 billion.

But profits remain elusive for the 10-year-old company. DoorDash said its net loss widened to $640 million, or $1.65 per share, as it expanded into new categories __ like a recently announced partnership with the beauty product store Sephora __ and integrated Wolt into its operations.

Wall Street had expected a loss of 67 cents per share.

DoorDash’s stock-based compensation costs rose and its research and development costs nearly doubled in the fourth quarter. Its net income was also impacted by restructuring charges. The company announced in December that it was laying off 1,250 workers __ or 6% of its workforce __ because it hired too many people when sales surged during the pandemic.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

A tribute to Manchester United team - nicknamed the "Busby Babes" is displayed on screen in memory ...
Associated Press

Man United shares rise amid reported Saudi buyout bid

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Shares of Premier League club Manchester United rose sharply Thursday ahead of the deadline for takeover bids and reported interest from Saudi Arabia. The stock closed at $26.84, up almost 10%, on the New York Stock Exchange, with potential buyers expected to submit initial offers Friday to merchant bank Raine Group, […]
20 hours ago
In this photo released by the Colombian Presidential Press Office, Colombia's President Gustavo Pet...
Associated Press

Presidents of Colombia, Venezuela sign trade deal on border

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The presidents of Colombia and Venezuela met on their border Thursday to sign an agreement designed to improve trade between the two countries and lift import duties on dozens of manufactured goods. The deal comes as relations between the two countries improve following the election of Colombia’s first leftist president. Recently […]
20 hours ago
An emergency crew works at the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment in Van Buren Township, M...
Associated Press

Crews responding to freight train derailment near Detroit

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Emergency crews were responding to a freight train derailment Thursday near Detroit, officials said. Video recorded in Van Buren Township showed that numerous Norfolk Southern train cars were off the tracks. The derailment just before 9 a.m. in an area west of Detroit Metropolitan Airport left the tracks damaged […]
20 hours ago
Associated Press

Florida allows universities to help set up athlete pay deals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday to allow universities to help set up endorsement deals for college athletes in the state. Florida was one of the first states to pass a law allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image or likeness, but it didn’t allow people affiliated […]
20 hours ago
FILE - Attendees at BookExpo America visit the HarperCollins Publishers booth in New York on May 28...
Associated Press

HarperCollins union approves contract, ends 3-month strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Striking union members at HarperCollins Publishers have approved a tentative agreement reached last week and will return to work Tuesday, ending a walkout that lasted more than three months and became the center of an ongoing debate about salaries in the industry. More than 200 members, from editorial assistants to publicists […]
20 hours ago
Kansas state Reps. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, left, and Cindi Howerton, right, R-Wichita, follow a deba...
Associated Press

Amid US TikTok bans, a few balk at writing its name into law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Banning TikTok from government devices enjoys bipartsan support across the U.S., but a few Democratic legislators in Kansas object to expanding one imposed by their party’s governor because they don’t want a state law to target a company by name. The Republican-controlled Kansas House voted 109-12 on Thursday to pass a […]
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
DoorDash sees record orders and users, but losses grow