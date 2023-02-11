PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Homicide Unit is asking the community to help identify the man whose skeletal remains were found by a hiker at South Mountain Park and Preserve on Jan. 14.

Police on Friday released a composite sketch of the individual, who is believed to have been Caucasian or Hispanic and approximately 5-foot-8, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Investigators found the victim’s clothing, which includes a dark blue sweatshirt from Fruit of the Loom, dark-colored jeans, a plaid dress shirt and Converse All-Star shoes. A set of car keys was also located.

The remains showed signs of trauma, which led the case to being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives have since come across additional remains and given them to the Maricopa County Forensic Medical Center.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

