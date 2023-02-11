Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police seeking community help identifying skeletal remains found at South Mountain

Feb 10, 2023, 8:00 PM
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
(Phoenix Police Photo) (Phoenix Police Photo) (Phoenix Police Photo)

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Homicide Unit is asking the community to help identify the man whose skeletal remains were found by a hiker at South Mountain Park and Preserve on Jan. 14.

Police on Friday released a composite sketch of the individual, who is believed to have been Caucasian or Hispanic and approximately 5-foot-8, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Investigators found the victim’s clothing, which includes a dark blue sweatshirt from Fruit of the Loom, dark-colored jeans, a plaid dress shirt and Converse All-Star shoes. A set of car keys was also located.

RELATED STORIES

The remains showed signs of trauma, which led the case to being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives have since come across additional remains and given them to the Maricopa County Forensic Medical Center.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

In this image provided by NBC News’ TODAY, Philadelphia Eagles fan Billy Welsh, center, and Kansa...
Associated Press

2 former Marines bonded by kidney donation headed to Super Bowl in Arizona

The all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl LVII was put together by Eagles President Don Smolenski and his Chiefs counterpart Mark Donovan.
23 hours ago
(Phoenix Zoo Screenshot)...
Danny Shapiro

Chutti, Phoenix Zoo’s greater one-horned rhino, makes his pick for Super Bowl LVII champion

Chutti, the Phoenix Zoo's 8-year-old male rhino, made his pick Friday for who he thinks will win Super Bowl LVII.
23 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

Scottsdale man pleads guilty to stealing millions in music royalties

Jose Teran of Scottsdale pleaded guilty for using his company --MediaMuv L.L.C. -- to falsely claim ownership over music recordings. 
23 hours ago
Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix, left, and the WM Phoenix Open (Facebook Photo/Phoenix Convention ...
KTAR.com

Super Bowl events, WM Phoenix Open will keep some streets closed or restricted past weekend

The weather will be pleasant but traffic will be hot and heavy in parts of metro Phoenix this weekend between Super Bowl activities and the WM Phoenix Open.
23 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo/Jeremy Schnell)...
KTAR.com

Mayor Kate Gallego: Phoenix ‘ready to shine’ for Super Bowl LVII

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego believes her city was aptly prepared to help host the gargantuan event that is the Super Bowl.
23 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/City of Glendale, Arizona - Government)...
KTAR.com

Glendale mayor looks forward to hosting second Super Bowl while in office

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers is thrilled to be hosting the big game for the second time while in office. 
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Phoenix police seeking community help identifying skeletal remains found at South Mountain