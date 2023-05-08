This article originally appeared July 20, 2015.

This story could have had a very tragic ending.

“It’s a tragedy in the sense that a 4-year-old was injured by gunfire,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Derek Elmore said. “We’re lucky in the sense that no one was killed.”

On July 2, 2015, at about 9:30 p.m., two men were seen wandering around an apartment complex along Interstate 17 north of Thomas Road.

As they were leaving the parking lot, the men opened fire at one of the apartment buildings.

“Our victim, who’s a 4-year-old girl, was outside on the second-floor landing,” Elmore said. “She was struck by one of the stray bullets.”

There were other kids inside the apartment, but no one else was hurt. It doesn’t look like that apartment was the target.

Read more about this case here.

Our next case takes us to a Circle K at Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road.

It was a busy, late Saturday night on May 9, 2015, when a guy dressed in black and white and wearing a hat and dark sunglasses came in.

“That’s a clue when you see someone come into a store like that,” Elmore said.

Sure enough, he was up to no good.

He approached the counter, took out a black semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money.

He got it and got out. The clerk wasn’t hurt.