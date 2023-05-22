Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

SILENT WITNESS

Phoenix man shot, killed at his front door in 2015

May 22, 2023, 1:00 PM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Jayme West's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com


This article originally appeared in 2015.

A Phoenix man was killed standing right outside his own front door.

“Unfortunately, it seems to be a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Derek Elmore said.

It happened July 4, 2015, about 8 p.m., at an apartment complex on 36th Street south of Thomas Road. Two men approached 57-year-old Jose Felix.

Felix’s wife was just feet away inside the apartment, Elmore said.

“She saw them out there through the door, saw the actual two men come up and start talking to him,” Elmore said.

“She didn’t think anything of it until she heard the shot. One of the suspects pulled out a firearm, shot Jose and then they both took off running north through the apartment complex.”

Read more about the case here.

Our next case is an armed robbery inside a Walmart at Bethany Home Road and 95th Avenue.

“And this happened back on May 4, 2015, about 1 o’clock in the afternoon,” Elmore said.

A guy came into the store and headed to the McDonald’s inside.

“He contacted an employee who just happened to be carrying the deposit bank bag and was heading from McDonald’s to the bank, also inside the Walmart.”

The suspect showed the employee a knife and grabbed the deposit bag then fled the store.

He apparently had someone in a silver four-door sedan waiting for him at the curb.

Silent Witness

...

Jayme West

2 suspected of shooting at Phoenix apartment building, injuring child

Two men wandering around an apartment complex in Phoenix in 2015 are suspected to opening fire at one of the buildings, injuring a little girl.

15 days ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

Jayme West

Burglar rides off on bike after breaking into Phoenix gym

A bike-riding burglar pedaled away with quite a haul, then came back for more at a fitness club in Phoenix in 2015.

22 days ago

Lisa Baker, 57, Billy Kling, 41, and Garth Tuggle, 25. (Silent Witness photos)...

Jayme West

Surprise police still searching for suspects in 2014 triple murder

An unsolved triple murder is haunting the Surprise Police Department and anyone with information is encouraged to call authorities.

29 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Jayme West

Deadly 2015 argument in Phoenix over cellphone remains unsolved

Phoenix detectives are hopeful someone may have witnessed the argument that ended in the murder of 24-year-old Richard Tincher in 2015.

1 month ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

Jayme West

Phoenix woman out for stroll with baby groped by stranger

A young mom pushed a stroller along 67th Avenue between Thomas and Indian School roads in May 2015. She was later groped by a man who asked her for the time.

1 month ago

(Buckeye Police Department Screenshot Photo)...

KTAR.com

Billboards activated in Buckeye during latest plea for information in Anaiah Walker’s death

Two billboards were activated earlier this week in Buckeye Police's latest plea asking the public for information regarding the 2020 death of 16-year-old Anaiah Walker.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Phoenix man shot, killed at his front door in 2015