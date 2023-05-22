Phoenix man shot, killed at his front door in 2015



This article originally appeared in 2015.

A Phoenix man was killed standing right outside his own front door.

“Unfortunately, it seems to be a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Derek Elmore said.

It happened July 4, 2015, about 8 p.m., at an apartment complex on 36th Street south of Thomas Road. Two men approached 57-year-old Jose Felix.

Felix’s wife was just feet away inside the apartment, Elmore said.

“She saw them out there through the door, saw the actual two men come up and start talking to him,” Elmore said.

“She didn’t think anything of it until she heard the shot. One of the suspects pulled out a firearm, shot Jose and then they both took off running north through the apartment complex.”

Our next case is an armed robbery inside a Walmart at Bethany Home Road and 95th Avenue.

“And this happened back on May 4, 2015, about 1 o’clock in the afternoon,” Elmore said.

A guy came into the store and headed to the McDonald’s inside.

“He contacted an employee who just happened to be carrying the deposit bank bag and was heading from McDonald’s to the bank, also inside the Walmart.”

The suspect showed the employee a knife and grabbed the deposit bag then fled the store.

He apparently had someone in a silver four-door sedan waiting for him at the curb.

