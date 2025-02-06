PHOENIX – Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup, a family-owned Valley restaurant business, has shuttered two of its five locations.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the Tempe and Chandler restaurants were permanently closed as of Monday.

“We’re making some hard decisions in response to shifting times. … But wait, we’re NOT going anywhere! We still have our locations in Phoenix, Arcadia and Gilbert ready to serve you with the same passion and love we’ve always had,” the announcement says.

Gadzooks is best known for its customizable enchiladas. Diners can choose from a selection of ingredients, like at a Subway or Chipotle, that are combined into a ceramic cazuela dish and baked in a pizza-style oven.

The concept was created over 10 years ago by brothers Aaron and Jared Pool, who also founded The Green Woodpecker in midtown Phoenix.

Gadzooks owners ask community for support

The owners are encouraging fans of Gadzooks to support the business by writing positive online reviews, telling friends about the restaurant and using its catering services.

They also said customers can help by dining in or picking up takeout orders themselves, explaining that delivery fees “are brutal for small businesses.”

“We’ve been making sacrifices behind the scenes, and we’re not alone in this small business struggle,” the announcement says. “We want to be upfront with you because the last thing we want is to hear ‘I would’ve stopped in, I didn’t know.’ We are dedicated to growing and improving every aspect.”

