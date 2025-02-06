Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA RESTAURANT NEWS

Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup closes 2 of its 5 metro Phoenix restaurants

Feb 6, 2025, 9:00 AM | Updated: 4:19 pm

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup, a family-owned Valley restaurant business, has shuttered two of its five locations.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the Tempe and Chandler restaurants were permanently closed as of Monday.

“We’re making some hard decisions in response to shifting times. … But wait, we’re NOT going anywhere! We still have our locations in Phoenix, Arcadia and Gilbert ready to serve you with the same passion and love we’ve always had,” the announcement says.

Gadzooks is best known for its customizable enchiladas. Diners can choose from a selection of ingredients, like at a Subway or Chipotle, that are combined into a ceramic cazuela dish and baked in a pizza-style oven.

The concept was created over 10 years ago by brothers Aaron and Jared Pool, who also founded The Green Woodpecker in midtown Phoenix.

RELATED STORIES

Gadzooks owners ask community for support

The owners are encouraging fans of Gadzooks to support the business by writing positive online reviews, telling friends about the restaurant and using its catering services.

They also said customers can help by dining in or picking up takeout orders themselves, explaining that delivery fees “are brutal for small businesses.”

“We’ve been making sacrifices behind the scenes, and we’re not alone in this small business struggle,” the announcement says. “We want to be upfront with you because the last thing we want is to hear ‘I would’ve stopped in, I didn’t know.’ We are dedicated to growing and improving every aspect.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Restaurant News

Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup closed its Tempe and Chandler locations....

Kevin Stone

Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup closes 2 of its 5 metro Phoenix restaurants

Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup, a family-owned Valley restaurant business, has shuttered two of its five locations.

13 hours ago

The new Condesa restaurant is located at 130 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix....

Kevin Stone

Crescent Ballroom restaurant branches out with new name, its own Phoenix location

The team behind the Crescent Ballroom's Mexican restaurant is branching out with a new name and a new Phoenix home.

7 days ago

ricemill...

Bailey Leasure

Ricemill to open 3 new Asian rice bowl restaurants in metro Phoenix this year

Ricemill, an Asian rice bowl restaurant, is planning to open three new locations in metro Phoenix this year.

17 days ago

The Mexicano is reopening following a kitchen fire that forced the restaurant to close its doors la...

David Veenstra

The Mexicano set to reopen in Phoenix 5 months after kitchen fire

The Mexicano is reopening following a kitchen fire that forced the restaurant to close its doors last August.

18 days ago

New Tempe restaurants...

Kevin Stone

4 more Tempe restaurants set to open soon at ASU’s Novus Place

Four new Tempe restaurants featuring a wide range of cuisines are set to open soon at ASU's Novus Place.

18 days ago

Tiki Taka is set to open at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort on Jan. 7, 2025....

Kevin Stone

Celebrity chef opening Scottsdale restaurant inspired by Japanese, Spanish cultures

Celebrity chef Richard Blais is set to debut his latest restaurant, Tiki Taka, at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort in early 2025.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup closes 2 of its 5 metro Phoenix restaurants