PHOENIX – The Mexicano is reopening following a kitchen fire that forced the restaurant to close its doors last August.

The grand reopening on Jan. 31 will see a new menu and renovated interior for the Mexican fusion concept located on Cactus Road near Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix.

New menu items include *The Best F#%ng Fried Quesadilla Taco, Pork Osso Bucco Molcajete and Chorizo-Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms. In addition, fan favorites such as the guacamole and salsa Ferris wheel will also return to the menu.

Its immersive features will continue to be a central part of the concept including a new tortilla-making station, offering guests fresh tortillas, as well as its famous build-your-own margarita bar.

The Maggiore Group originally opened the restaurant in December 2021, but the kitchen fire forced the Scottsdale-based company to open up a pop-up version of the restaurant on Oct. 15 at the former site of The Rosticceria.

“We are so thankful for the incredible reception and support we received the first time around, and we are beyond excited for what’s to come with The Mexicano 2.0,” Chef Joey Maggiore said in a press release.

Chef Joey Maggiore’s wife, Cristina, designed the newly revamped interior, which features an open-air setting with a covered patio.

“This second round will match the energy of the original, but with an elevated, vibrant and sexy new décor,” Chef Joey Maggiore said in a release. “Plus, the immersive experience that we’ve been working on will take it to the next level. The greenery and flowers come to life for the most spectacular experience for our guests.”

The Mexicano grand-opening event to feature giveaways

A special event celebrating the grand opening will take place on Jan. 31 at 3 p.m., offering live entertainment and prizes. The first 100 guests will receive $30 gift cards which diners can use that day or on their next visit.

Those who visit during opening weekend will also have the chance to win access to an exclusive VIP pre-party at the upcoming Chandler location. The Mexicano’s second location is set to open at Chandler Fashion Center in early 2025.

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.