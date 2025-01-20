Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

The Mexicano set to reopen in Phoenix 5 months after kitchen fire

Jan 20, 2025, 9:25 AM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Mexicano is reopening following a kitchen fire that forced the restaurant to close its doors last August.

The grand reopening on Jan. 31 will see a new menu and renovated interior for the Mexican fusion concept located on Cactus Road near Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix.

The Mexicano is reopening following a kitchen fire that forced the restaurant to close its doors last August. (The Maggiore Group Photo) The Mexicano is reopening following a kitchen fire that forced the restaurant to close its doors last August. (The Maggiore Group Photo) The Mexicano is reopening following a kitchen fire that forced the restaurant to close its doors last August. (The Maggiore Group Photo) The Mexicano is reopening following a kitchen fire that forced the restaurant to close its doors last August. (The Maggiore Group Photo) The Mexicano is reopening following a kitchen fire that forced the restaurant to close its doors last August. (The Maggiore Group Photo) The Mexicano is reopening following a kitchen fire that forced the restaurant to close its doors last August. (The Maggiore Group Photo) The Mexicano is reopening following a kitchen fire that forced the restaurant to close its doors last August. (The Maggiore Group Photo) The Mexicano is reopening following a kitchen fire that forced the restaurant to close its doors last August. (The Maggiore Group Photo) The Mexicano is reopening following a kitchen fire that forced the restaurant to close its doors last August. (The Maggiore Group Photo)

New menu items include *The Best F#%ng Fried Quesadilla Taco, Pork Osso Bucco Molcajete and Chorizo-Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms. In addition, fan favorites such as the guacamole and salsa Ferris wheel will also return to the menu.

Its immersive features will continue to be a central part of the concept including a new tortilla-making station, offering guests fresh tortillas, as well as its famous build-your-own margarita bar.

RELATED STORIES

The Maggiore Group originally opened the restaurant in December 2021, but the kitchen fire forced the Scottsdale-based company to open up a pop-up version of the restaurant on Oct. 15 at the former site of The Rosticceria.

“We are so thankful for the incredible reception and support we received the first time around, and we are beyond excited for what’s to come with The Mexicano 2.0,” Chef Joey Maggiore said in a press release.

Chef Joey Maggiore’s wife, Cristina, designed the newly revamped interior, which features an open-air setting with a covered patio.

“This second round will match the energy of the original, but with an elevated, vibrant and sexy new décor,” Chef Joey Maggiore said in a release. “Plus, the immersive experience that we’ve been working on will take it to the next level. The greenery and flowers come to life for the most spectacular experience for our guests.”

The Mexicano grand-opening event to feature giveaways

A special event celebrating the grand opening will take place on Jan. 31 at 3 p.m., offering live entertainment and prizes. The first 100 guests will receive $30 gift cards which diners can use that day or on their next visit.

Those who visit during opening weekend will also have the chance to win access to an exclusive VIP pre-party at the upcoming Chandler location. The Mexicano’s second location is set to open at Chandler Fashion Center in early 2025.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Mexicano is reopening following a kitchen fire that forced the restaurant to close its doors la...

David Veenstra

The Mexicano set to reopen in Phoenix 5 months after kitchen fire

The Mexicano is reopening following a kitchen fire that forced the restaurant to close its doors last August.

4 hours ago

The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed in the East Valley after fatal crash Monday ...

Kevin Stone

Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway closed after fatal crash in East Valley

The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed in the East Valley after a fatal crash Monday morning, authorities said.

5 hours ago

The 2025 MLK Day march and festival is being held Monday in Phoenix....

Kevin Stone

Annual MLK Day march, festival taking place in Phoenix

The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is being commemorated in Phoenix on Monday with an MLK Day march and festival.

5 hours ago

New Tempe restaurants...

Kevin Stone

4 more Tempe restaurants set to open soon at ASU’s Novus Place

Four new Tempe restaurants featuring a wide range of cuisines are set to open soon at ASU's Novus Place.

8 hours ago

Phoenix Sky Harbor Culture Corner Terminal 3...

Payne Moses

Sky Harbor unveiling Culture Corner in Terminal 3, another element to 90th birthday as airport

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, known as America's friendliest, is adding to its 90-year service legacy with a permanent cultural display center in Terminal 3.

8 hours ago

free Narcan kits Phoenix Arizona 2025 education schools...

Serena O'Sullivan

AZED task force places more than 4,000 Narcan kits in schools

Ever looked up "free Narcan kits Phoenix"? You'll see that many are in public schools. That's because of a task force launched by education officials.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

The Mexicano set to reopen in Phoenix 5 months after kitchen fire