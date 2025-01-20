Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Ricemill to open 3 new Asian rice bowl restaurants in metro Phoenix this year

Jan 20, 2025, 8:00 PM | Updated: Jan 21, 2025, 8:17 am

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


PHOENIX — Ricemill, an Asian rice bowl restaurant, is planning to open three new locations in metro Phoenix this year.

The first location is set to open in March at at Collier Center in downtown Phoenix. Ricemill also has plans for a West Valley restaurant in Arrowhead Towne Center and an East Valley one at Novus Place in Tempe.

The 1,789 square-foot Phoenix location will offer an indoor dining room, rice bowl bar, take-out counter and outdoor dining patio.

“We’re excited to introduce accessible, chef-driven rice bowls to communities, combining high quality, convenience, dynamic flavors and innovation,” co-founder Fannie Wang said. “At Ricemill, we reimagine a timeless staple into a fresh experience that celebrates cultural fusion and craftsmanship while meeting the demand for unique dining options in underserved areas craving for a concept like ours.”

What dishes are served at Ricemill?

According the restaurant’s menu, Ricemill offers a menu with rice bowls that include beef, chicken, shrimp and veggies.

Guests can also create their own rice bowl in three steps:

  • Foundation: Customers can choose grains such as rice, rice noodles or veggies.
  • Premium proteins: Guests can enjoy proteins such as Szechuan Mala Steak, Yuzu Shrimp, Hong Kong-style Crispy Chicken and Szechuan BBQ Tofu. Toppings  such as sweet and sour eggplants, sauteed mushrooms, purple cabbage, pickled cucumber, radish and sweet corn can be added for extra flavors.
  • Bold house made sauces: All sauces are Asian-inspired from umami, to spicy and sweet, including the Signature Szechuan Mala Sauce, House K-Style Hot Sauce, Honey Chili Aioli and Yuzu Miso Sauce.

