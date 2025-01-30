PHOENIX – The team behind the Crescent Ballroom’s Mexican restaurant is branching out with a new name and a new Phoenix home.

After 13 years of serving food at the downtown concert venue as Cocina 10, the business is now called Condesa.

The new name means “countess” in Spanish and is symbolic of the restaurant’s female leadership.

The name change isn’t the biggest news for the restaurant. It’s also setting up shop a few blocks away.

Where is new Condesa restaurant?

The new location is now open at 130 N. Central Ave., about a five-minute walk from the Crescent Ballroom.

The restaurant’s full range of Mexican food is now available only at the new location, which is about a block south of Van Buren Street.

Condesa’s hours have expanded too, adding lunch and brunch starting at 11 a.m. daily (closed Mondays) to its dinner, happy hour and late night service.

Crescent Ballroom concert goers don’t have to go hungry, however. The celebrated music venue on Second Avenue just north of Van Buren Street is still offering a limited Condesa menu, including burritos and donuts.

