Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here are the shows set for Phoenix area’s biggest concert stages in 2025

Jan 21, 2025, 3:30 AM | Updated: 1:53 pm

phoenix concerts...

Kylie Minogue; Tyler, The Creator; and Ghost are scheduled to perform in the Phoenix area. (Getty Images File Photos)

(Getty Images File Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Valley fans of all types of arena-filling entertainment are sure to find something to their taste in the coming months.

Here are all the metro Phoenix concerts booked in 2025 for the area’s large-scale venues — Desert Diamond Arena, Footprint Center, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Chase Field and State Farm Stadium (updated Jan. 21, 2025):

RELATED STORIES

January 2025

February 2025

March 2025

April 2025

May 2025

June 2025

July 2025

August 2025

September 2025

November 2025

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that ...

David Veenstra

Police investigating after pedestrian dies from hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Tuesday morning.

3 hours ago

Fight...

KTAR.com

West Phoenix fight turns into shooting, leaving a man dead and another in jail

One man is dead and another is in prison after an alleged fight turned into a shooting on Monday in west Phoenix, authorities said on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

A woman was killed in a rollover crash in west Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said....

David Veenstra

1 woman killed in rollover crash in west Phoenix

A woman was killed in a rollover crash in west Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Gilbert yard sale Friends for Life animal shelter dogs running...

Payne Moses

Gilbert animal shelter Friends for Life hosting annual yard sale

Gilbert-based animal shelter, Friends for Life, is gearing up for its annual yard sale on Thursday through Saturday that helps pay for medical costs of its rescues.

6 hours ago

The full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami has been extended due to blasting delays, ADOT...

David Veenstra

Full closure of US 60 between Superior, Miami extended due to blasting delay

The full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami has been extended due to blasting delays, ADOT announced.

8 hours ago

Sky Harbor...

ABC15 Staff

TSA: Sky Harbor ranks fourth in U.S. for most firearms discovered at security checkpoints

Phoenix Sky Harbor is near the top of a nationwide list the airport doesn't want to be a part of.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Here are the shows set for Phoenix area’s biggest concert stages in 2025