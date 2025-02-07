Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

1 teen killed, another seriously injured in off-road vehicle crash at Phoenix canal

Feb 7, 2025, 6:56 AM | Updated: 9:21 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — One teenager was killed and another was seriously injured in an off-road vehicle crash at a Phoenix canal on Thursday evening, authorities said.

The Phoenix police and fire departments responded to the crash site at the Arizona Canal jogging path near 47th Avenue and Cholla Street, between Peoria Avenue and Cactus Road, around 5:15 p.m.

A fire department spokesman said the Razor vehicle was located approximately 30 feet down a dry storm canal.

Firefighters extricated two teenage males, including one juvenile, and rushed them to a hospital.

RELATED STORIES

Police announced Friday morning that the younger teen died of his injuries, while the adult remained hospitalized in critical condition.

What did police say about off-road vehicle crash?

“Preliminary information suggests that the side-by-side vehicle was being driven by the juvenile male when it lost control and collided with a nearby fence. After going through the fence line, the vehicle fell several feet down an embankment before coming to rest,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory.

No other information was made available. The investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Maricopa County 1 of 4 pharmacists sentenced for fraud...

Serena O'Sullivan

Maricopa County pharmacist among 4 sentenced in fraud conspiracy

A Maricopa County pharmacist named Raef Hamaed was one of four pharmacists sentenced for their roles in a $13 million conspiracy, officials said.

4 minutes ago

Super Bowl ad Tempe...

Amy Edelen/Phoenix Business Journal

Tempe solar energy startup to appear in Google AI Super Bowl ad

A Tempe-based solar energy startup is showcasing its technology in a Google Workspace TV commercial that will air during the Super Bowl.

1 hour ago

weekend traffic advisory feb. 7-10...

Kevin Stone

Latest Valley freeway advisory includes significant closures on I-10, I-17

The Valley freeway advisory for this weekend includes another major closure on Interstate 10.

2 hours ago

Antwaun Ware received a life sentence for killing Jasmine Dunbar in 2018....

Kevin Stone

Man who killed woman, left baby on side of West Valley road in 2018 gets life sentence

A man who killed his ex-girlfriend and abandoned her baby on the side of a West Valley road in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison.

4 hours ago

Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old man last seen in Phoenix...

Serena O'Sullivan

Silver Alert canceled after missing 68-year-old Valley man returns home

A Silver Alert was canceled after a missing 68-year-old man named Gregory Wascher who was last seen on Wednesday returned home on Friday.

6 hours ago

APS energy customers will soon see another rate increase....

Kevin Stone

Here’s why APS energy customers will soon see another rate increase

APS energy customers will soon see another rate increase after state regulators signed off on a proposed adjustment this week.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax

How to optimize the most money in 2024 tax returns

As tax season begins, getting your financials in order is important to maximize your tax return.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How IRAs are a helpful tool in retirement planning

When it comes to retirement planning, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be a great tool for income growth.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

1 teen killed, another seriously injured in off-road vehicle crash at Phoenix canal