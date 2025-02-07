PHOENIX — One teenager was killed and another was seriously injured in an off-road vehicle crash at a Phoenix canal on Thursday evening, authorities said.

The Phoenix police and fire departments responded to the crash site at the Arizona Canal jogging path near 47th Avenue and Cholla Street, between Peoria Avenue and Cactus Road, around 5:15 p.m.

A fire department spokesman said the Razor vehicle was located approximately 30 feet down a dry storm canal.

Firefighters extricated two teenage males, including one juvenile, and rushed them to a hospital.

Police announced Friday morning that the younger teen died of his injuries, while the adult remained hospitalized in critical condition.

What did police say about off-road vehicle crash?

“Preliminary information suggests that the side-by-side vehicle was being driven by the juvenile male when it lost control and collided with a nearby fence. After going through the fence line, the vehicle fell several feet down an embankment before coming to rest,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory.

No other information was made available. The investigation is ongoing.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.