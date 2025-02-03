PHOENIX — A man was rescued from a Sedona trail Sunday night after fellow hikers heard him yelling for help.

Hikers on the Thunder Mountain Trail heard the man yelling for help around 9 p.m. and since it was dark, called the Sedona Police Department for help.

Since it was a mountain rescue, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue teams were called to help bring the man to safety.

How was man rescued from Sedona trail?

The hiker was on a ledge with no safe way to reach him in the dark, making the rescue operation difficult.

Three hours after police were called, a helicopter was available to bring the man off the mountain.

The man was rescued without suffering any injuries.

He told rescuers that he had been hiking since noon and attempted to go off trail to reach the bottom of the mountain when it became evening.

It was the second time in a week hikers were rescued on a trail in Sedona after eight people were brought to safety following a snowstorm last Tuesday.

