Vehicular crash in Phoenix leaves 1 person dead

PHOENIX — One person has died after a crash in Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

At around 3:20 p.m., police responded to the area of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. Upon arrival, police found 36-year-old Gary Johnson with serious injuries. Measures were taken to save his life but he was pronounced dead on scene.

Upon investigation, authorities said Johnson was driving northbound on 51st Avenue when another vehicle was making a left turn southbound and crashed into Johnson’s vehicle.

Authorities said impairment was not a factor in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.