Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Vehicular crash in Phoenix leaves 1 person dead

Feb 3, 2025, 9:54 PM

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — One person has died after a crash in Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

At around 3:20 p.m., police responded to the area of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. Upon arrival, police found 36-year-old Gary Johnson with serious injuries. Measures were taken to save his life but he was pronounced dead on scene.

RELATED STORIES

Upon investigation, authorities said Johnson was driving northbound on 51st Avenue when another vehicle was making a left turn southbound and crashed into Johnson’s vehicle.

Authorities said impairment was not a factor in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Pick has paid out two jackpots in 2025....

Kevin Stone

Ticket for Arizona Lottery game from a Phoenix gas station wins $1M jackpot

A lucky player won $1 million in The Pick on Monday night, hitting the second jackpot of the year in the Arizona Lottery game.

32 minutes ago

A Phoenix man faces child sex trafficking charges in a case involving a teenage runaway from Texas...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix man accused of child sex trafficking in case involving teenage Texas runaway

A Phoenix man faces child sex trafficking charges in a case involving a teenage runaway from Texas, authorities announced Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Border situation yuma...

Kevin Stone

Arizona border mayor credits President Trump for ‘close to overnight’ improvements

The border situation improved quickly after President Donald Trump returned to the White House, according to the longtime mayor of Arizona’s largest border city.

3 hours ago

Construction on the Gilbert Road bridge between Mesa and State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) has been ...

Bailey Leasure

Construction completed on Gilbert Road bridges between Mesa, State Route 87

Construction on the Gilbert Road bridge between Mesa and State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) has been completed.

5 hours ago

Mesa has announced it's launching a $1 million grant program in an effort to prevent and reduce opi...

Bailey Leasure

Mesa launching $1M grant program to battle opioid epidemic

Mesa has announced it's launching a $1 million grant program in an effort to prevent and reduce opioid use in the city.

7 hours ago

State tax policy changes are largely the reason Phoenix is facing a projected budget shortfall of o...

Kevin Stone

Here’s why Phoenix faces budget shortfall, might hike sales tax rate and/or cut services

Recent state tax policy changes are largely the reason Phoenix is facing a projected budget shortfall of over $100 million, according to Vice Mayor Ann O’Brien.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How IRAs are a helpful tool in retirement planning

When it comes to retirement planning, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be a great tool for income growth.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

Vehicular crash in Phoenix leaves 1 person dead