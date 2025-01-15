PHOENIX – A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after an apartment fire in north Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the fire at the two-story Avenue 19 apartment complex, near 19th and Maryland avenues, around 2 p.m. and found lots of smoke and flames coming from one of the units.

Firefighters then applied hose lines into the unit to gain command of the fire while pulling the 50-year-old man from the fire to safety. Paramedics later took the man to the hospital in critical condition due to smoke inhalation.

The fire crew worked to extinguish the fire and successfully stopped it from spreading to other units.

Authorities do not know if any other residents were displaced, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No firefighters were harmed. Authorities said community assistance programs are available at the site to help community members with any needs.

