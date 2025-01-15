Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix man dies in hospital after police altercation

Jan 15, 2025, 3:43 PM | Updated: 5:41 pm

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a man died at the hospital hours after being arrested by police, according to authorities.

Turrell Clay, 33, was arrested in a west Phoenix neighborhood, near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road, for an outstanding felony warrant on Friday 

Before his arrest, Clay had a gun and ran from police and onto the roof of one of the homes in the neighborhood, authorities said.

Clay refused to climb down from the roof, so police applied “less lethal tools,” according to Sgt. Robert Scherer.

After forcing Clay down from the roof, police then applied physical force while attempting to handcuff him.

Paramedics were called to the scene and evaluated Clay, who allegedly told officers he was having difficulties breathing.

Police took Clay to a nearby hospital; however, a private ambulance company later took Clay to a cardiac hospital for additional treatment.

Clay then allegedly underwent surgery but did not survive.

The Maricopa County Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of Clay’s death while detectives are also investigating the incident.

A critical incident briefing video will be released within 14 days, authorities said. 

No other information was made available.

