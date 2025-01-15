3 students, driver hospitalized after school bus crashes with pickup truck in Buckeye
Jan 15, 2025, 3:10 PM | Updated: 3:40 pm
PHOENIX — Three students and a driver were hospitalized after a school bus crashed with a pickup truck in Buckeye on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
The crash occurred near Rainbow Road and Sundance Parkway, the Buckeye Police Department said around 2:55 p.m.
Eight students, the bus driver and both occupants of the pickup truck were initially evaluated for injuries, police said.
A reunification center was set up at the Buckeye Learning Center, located at 751 N. 215th Avenue.
An investigation into the crash is underway.
No other information was immediately available.
