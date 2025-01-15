Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

3 students, driver hospitalized after school bus crashes with pickup truck in Buckeye

Jan 15, 2025, 3:10 PM | Updated: 3:40 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Three students and a driver were hospitalized after a school bus crashed with a pickup truck in Buckeye on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash occurred near Rainbow Road and Sundance Parkway, the Buckeye Police Department said around 2:55 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

Eight students, the bus driver and both occupants of the pickup truck were initially evaluated for injuries, police said.

A reunification center was set up at the Buckeye Learning Center, located at 751 N. 215th Avenue.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

No other information was immediately available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Victor Manual Vargas was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in an Arizona drug ring....

Kevin Stone

Arizona drug trafficker sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty

A convicted Arizona drug trafficker was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week, authorities announced Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Dreamers health insurance lawsuit...

Kevin Stone

Arizona joins 13 other states in effort to protect ‘Dreamer’ access to ACA health insurance

Arizona joined the legal battle over a federal policy that gives immigrants known as "Dreamers" access to subsidized health insurance.

4 hours ago

Katie Hobbs...

Danny Shapiro

Hobbs says cooperation with Mexico key as Arizona invests $17 million for border security

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs met with Mexico's foreign minister on Tuesday and a day later reiterated plans to continue working with the United States' southern neighbor on border security and other issues.

5 hours ago

A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after an apartment fire in north Phoenix on Wednesday...

David Veenstra

Man hospitalized after apartment fire in north Phoenix

A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after an apartment fire in north Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.

6 hours ago

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a man died at the hospital hours after being a...

David Veenstra

Phoenix man dies in hospital after police altercation

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a man died at the hospital hours after being arrested by police.

7 hours ago

School bus crash...

KTAR.com

3 students, driver hospitalized after school bus crashes with pickup truck in Buckeye

Three students and a driver were hospitalized after a school bus crashed with a pickup truck in Buckeye on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

3 students, driver hospitalized after school bus crashes with pickup truck in Buckeye