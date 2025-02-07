PHOENIX — A man died after being pulled from a house fire in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood on Friday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a residential area near 48th Street and Camelback Road around 6:15 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke coming from a home, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The response included crews from Phoenix and Scottsdale.

What happened at scene of Arcadia house fire?

“As firefighters were conducting their search and rescue they found an adult male unconscious and not breathing,” Capt. Todd Keller said in a media advisory.

The man was extricated from the house and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the house fire.

Meanwhile, the city’s Community Assistance Program responded to the scene to provide support for the family.

