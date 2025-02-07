Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man dead after house fire in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood

Feb 7, 2025, 7:35 AM | Updated: 10:06 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A man died after being pulled from a house fire in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood on Friday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a residential area near 48th Street and Camelback Road around 6:15 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke coming from a home, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

A man died after being pulled from a house fire in Phoenix's Arcadia neighborhood on Friday morning House fire house fire

The response included crews from Phoenix and Scottsdale.

What happened at scene of Arcadia house fire?

“As firefighters were conducting their search and rescue they found an adult male unconscious and not breathing,” Capt. Todd Keller said in a media advisory.

RELATED STORIES

The man was extricated from the house and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the house fire.

Meanwhile, the city’s Community Assistance Program responded to the scene to provide support for the family.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Maricopa County 1 of 4 pharmacists sentenced for fraud...

Serena O'Sullivan

Maricopa County pharmacist among 4 sentenced in fraud conspiracy

A Maricopa County pharmacist named Raef Hamaed was one of four pharmacists sentenced for their roles in a $13 million conspiracy, officials said.

2 minutes ago

Super Bowl ad Tempe...

Amy Edelen/Phoenix Business Journal

Tempe solar energy startup to appear in Google AI Super Bowl ad

A Tempe-based solar energy startup is showcasing its technology in a Google Workspace TV commercial that will air during the Super Bowl.

1 hour ago

weekend traffic advisory feb. 7-10...

Kevin Stone

Latest Valley freeway advisory includes significant closures on I-10, I-17

The Valley freeway advisory for this weekend includes another major closure on Interstate 10.

2 hours ago

Antwaun Ware received a life sentence for killing Jasmine Dunbar in 2018....

Kevin Stone

Man who killed woman, left baby on side of West Valley road in 2018 gets life sentence

A man who killed his ex-girlfriend and abandoned her baby on the side of a West Valley road in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison.

4 hours ago

Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old man last seen in Phoenix...

Serena O'Sullivan

Silver Alert canceled after missing 68-year-old Valley man returns home

A Silver Alert was canceled after a missing 68-year-old man named Gregory Wascher who was last seen on Wednesday returned home on Friday.

6 hours ago

APS energy customers will soon see another rate increase....

Kevin Stone

Here’s why APS energy customers will soon see another rate increase

APS energy customers will soon see another rate increase after state regulators signed off on a proposed adjustment this week.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

Man dead after house fire in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood