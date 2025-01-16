Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Life lost in Phoenix residential fire for 3rd time in 8 days

Jan 16, 2025, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:10 pm

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A person was killed Thursday in Phoenix’s third deadly residential fire in a span of eight days, authorities said.

Crews responded to a fire at a single-story apartment complex in the area of 23rd Avenue and Ocotillo Road, near Glendale Avenue and Interstate 17, around noon, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

“Evacuations on the nearby units were underway prior to fire department arrival and additional firefighters continued to assist with those efforts until all residents were clear,” Capt. Shaun DuBois said in a media advisory.

Although firefighters quickly gained control of the incident, a deceased adult was located during search efforts.

The cause of the fire, which was near Washington High School, is under investigation.

Eleven residents of the complex were displaced by the blaze. The city’s Community Assistance Program responded to the scene to provide support.

Deadly residential fire was third in Phoenix since last week

The latest deadly residential fire came after firefighters found a person dead inside a burning house near 43rd and Southern avenues in Laveen last Thursday.

A day later, a woman was found dead by firefighters battling a double house fire near Thomas Road and 91st Avenue.

In addition, a man was hospitalized with critical injuries after an apartment fire near 19th and Maryland avenues on Wednesday.

“The Phoenix Fire Department would like to remind you to ensure you have working smoke detectors in your home, have a home escape plan for all occupants living in the residence, and ensure the home/apartment has working fire extinguishers that are accessible,” DuBois said.

