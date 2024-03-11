Close
Arivaca border photos

Clothes hang on a barrier near the border in Arivaca, Arizona. (KTAR News Photo/Felisa Cardenas) A sign lays on the ground near the border in Arivaca, Arizona. (KTAR News Photo/Felisa Cardenas) A cross for a migrant who died is displayed in Arivaca, Arizona. (KTAR News Photo/Felisa Cardenas) A barrier near the border in Arivaca, Arizona. (KTAR News Photo/Felisa Cardenas) The southern border wall from Arizona. (KTAR News Photo/Felisa Cardenas) The southern border wall from Arizona. (KTAR News Photo/Felisa Cardenas) Clothes lie on the ground in Arivaca, Arizona. (KTAR News Photo/Felisa Cardenas) Clothes hang on a barrier near the border in Arivaca, Arizona. (KTAR News Photo/Felisa Cardenas) The southern border wall from Arizona. (KTAR News Photo/Felisa Cardenas) Clothes hang on a barrier near the border in Arivaca, Arizona. (KTAR News Photo/Felisa Cardenas)