Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

SILENT WITNESS

Reward offered in case of Phoenix middle school student shot and killed

Oct 17, 2023, 2:00 PM

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Jayme West's Profile Picture

BY JAYME WEST


KTAR.com

This story originally appeared Nov. 30, 2015.

A 13-year-old eighth grader at Larry C. Kennedy Middle School in Phoenix was gunned down while out for a Sunday morning jog.

“From the information that we were able to obtain, there was some type of altercation,” Phoenix Police Detective Dominic Roestenberg with the homicide cold case unit said.

“Several witnesses came forward saying they heard several gunshots and possibly a vehicle speeding away.”

On Nov. 7, 2010, Jonathan Garcia-Valladares kissed his mother goodbye just after 7:30 a.m. He never came home.

His body was found near 26th Street and Thomas Road, about a half-mile from the house his family had moved into three months earlier.

Investigators said that from the placement of the gunshots, it doesn’t appear to be a random shooting. Robbery may have been a motive.

(Silent Witness Photo)

Jonathan’s mom, Ruth, said Jonny, as she called him, had dreams of becoming a surgeon and wanted to change the world.

At school, he was in the science club, the choir and had just joined the flag football team.

He’d gone for a jog because he was trying to get in shape for an upcoming game. While he was also into skateboarding, video games and Christian music, Jonny loved school. In fact, when she’d take him to the store, he’d head right to the school supplies.

“I never had to wake up Jonny for school,” Ruth said. “In fact, he’s the one that would wake me up to take him to school.”

After his murder, Jonny’s teachers shared with Ruth the recommendations they’d written in his application for a bioscience high school.

“I feel so proud of him,” Ruth said. “I wish he could see what the teachers said about him. It was amazing what they thought about Jonathan. It was so good.”

Silent Witness is offering a reward for information in the case.

Read more about this case here.

Silent Witness

Steven Silva and Santiago Silva...

SuElen Rivera

2 suspects arrested after man fatally beaten with club at Phoenix discount store

Two brothers are in custody for allegedly beating a man to death with a club at a Family Dollar Store in central Phoenix Tuesday, authorities said.

4 days ago

two victims of crime shown in Silent Witness photo...

Jayme West

Phoenix police looking for suspects after man burned alive

Police are looking for the public's help to find suspects after a man was burned alive on Christmas Day in 2007.

8 days ago

Photo of 17-year-old Desiree Rivas, who was shot and killed on May 14, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona....

Jayme West

$12,000 reward offered in case of Phoenix teen killed in graduation party shooting

Police are trying to find the shooter that killed 17-year-old Desiree Rivas while she was leaving a graduation party in Phoenix.

20 days ago

three dogs stolen from an airbnb...

Jayme West

Police searching for 3 dogs stolen from Phoenix Airbnb in June

The dognapping happened near 12th Street and Dunlap Avenue on Friday, June 16, 2023, sometime in the afternoon.

29 days ago

two silent witness photos of suspects...

Jayme West

Chandler, Mesa police searching for distinctively dressed suspects

These two cases are completely unrelated but they do have something in common because both suspects were wearing something very distinctive.

1 month ago

do not cross displayed on words of tape...

Jayme West

Police looking for shooter in Phoenix man’s 2011 death

Michael Arvallo, a father and son, was driving on Interstate 10 in Phoenix when he was fatally shot by an unknown person in September 2011.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

Reward offered in case of Phoenix middle school student shot and killed