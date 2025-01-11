PHOENIX — The woman accused of killing “Baby Skylar” and leaving her newborn’s body in a trash can at Phoenix Sky Harbor in 2005 was released from Arizona custody, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KTAR.

MCSO said Annie Anderson, 51, was released from custody on Dec. 12 with electronic monitoring. No other details on Anderson’s release were made available.

In April of 2024, Anderson was extradited to Phoenix and booked into the Maricopa County Intake, Transfer and Release facility in Phoenix on three counts: first-degree murder, child abuse and concealing a dead body.

At the time, MCSO said she was not eligible for release.

She was in custody for two months in Snohomish County, Washington, after being arrested in February of 2024.

How did investigators identify Anderson in ‘Baby Skylar’ cold case?

An investigation began on Oct. 10, 2005, after a baby was found wrapped in a hotel bag in a woman’s restroom garbage can at the airport, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The baby had been alive for only approximately 24 hours, according to police.

It was not until November 2021 when the FBI and Phoenix Police detectives used investigative genetic genealogy (IGG) to establish a potential maternal match for Skylar.

After Arizona investigators traveled to Washington in January 2022 to execute a search warrant and interviewed Anderson, she allegedly confirmed she was Baby Skylar’s mother, police said. She told detectives she was in Phoenix in 2005 for a real-estate boot camp.

