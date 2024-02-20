Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police arrest mother in 2005 cold case involving newborn found in airport trash can

Feb 20, 2024, 8:11 AM | Updated: 11:06 am

Person sitting in airplane chair with handcuffs on...

Police arrested a woman suspected in the murder of a newborn found dead at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in 2005. (Getty File Photo)

(Getty File Photo)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Police arrested a woman suspected in the murder of a newborn found dead at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport over 18 years ago, authorities said Monday.

An investigation began on Oct. 10, 2005, after a baby was found wrapped in a a hotel bag in a woman’s restroom garbage can, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The baby, who’d only been alive for approximately 24 hours, became known as “Baby Skylar,” police said.

The medical examiner determined the child had been suffocated, supervisory Special Agent Dan Horan for the FBI Phoenix Field Office said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The case went cold after all leads turned out to be dead ends.

In 2020, it was determined the case would be worked on by the FBI Phoenix Violent Crime Task Force, which includes Phoenix Police Homicide Unit detectives.

How did detectives crack Baby Skylar’s case?

In November 2021, the FBI and Phoenix Police cold case detectives used investigative genetic genealogy (IGG) to establish a potential maternal match for Skylar.

RELATED STORIES

The match was compared with evidence originally collected at the scene and identified a probable mother, 51-year-old Annie Anderson.

“IGG is not used to prove someone’s guilty at trial. IGG is for lead purposes only and can be a useful tool in cases like this one,” Horan said.

In January 2022, investigators traveled to the state of Washington to serve a search warrant and interview the suspect.

When investigators confronted Anderson in an interview, she gave them her account of what happened and admitted to being Skylar’s mother, police said. Anderson said she was in Phoenix during that time for a real-estate boot camp.

Following the investigation, a Maricopa County grand jury issued a first-degree murder arrest warrant for the suspect.

Anderson is being held by Washington law enforcement while awaiting extradition to Phoenix to face multiple felony charges, police said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Kari Lake greets supporters after announcing her bid for the seat of U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Oc...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what Kari Lake said about abortion, Ukraine, border, more in wide-ranging interview

Arizona U.S. Senate hopeful Kari Lake discussed her views on abortion, the war in Ukraine, border security and more in a wide-ranging radio interview Monday.

38 minutes ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Arizona Speaker of the House explains tough immigration law for your review

Ben Toma, Arizona Speaker of the House, explains tough immigration law for your review. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

1 hour ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: How are citizens being protected after convicted murderer escaped house arrest?

Convicted murderer Daniel Cahill was apprehended after escaping house arrest over the weekend. Jim Sharpe takes a closer look and ponders how a criminal like him was granted house arrest in the first place in Tuesday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Kari Lake on 2022 election fraud claims, current state of the border

U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake joined KTAR News’ Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos to discuss her various election fraud cases, current border policies trying to pass in Congress and reaching Arizona voters. Bruce St. James and guest host Barry Markson also inquire what it will take for Lake to unblock them both on social media. […]

4 hours ago

Police set up scene to process evidence....

KTAR.com

Armed suspect fatally shot by police officers in Phoenix

An armed suspect was fatally shot by police in Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Clint Hickman...

Danny Shapiro

Clint Hickman says threats deterring Arizonans from seeking office

Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman believes continued vitriol is driving people away from elected positions in Arizona.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Phoenix police arrest mother in 2005 cold case involving newborn found in airport trash can